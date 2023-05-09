140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, May 12, 1883: The town authorities are planting a row of trees on Front Street from E to G and then up G Street to Third.
This is a good idea and will relieve the raggedness of the town front as seen from the depot.
It is also the intention to clear the stones and rubbish from the public ground between Front Street and the river.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 11, 1923: In the current issue of the Saturday Evening Post appears a picture of the Angel of Mount Shavano, the size of a postal card.
The picture was made by H.R. Hay and was mailed to the magazine by R.E. Parkinson.
Figured at the regular advertising rates of the Saturday Evening Post, the space used is worth $1,000, which is that much advertising for Salida, at a cost of six cents in postage.
Mr. Parkinson wrote three letters concerning the picture.
The Saturday Evening Post has a circulation of two and one-half millions and is probably read by 5 million people.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 6, 1948: The Daily Mail received official word from the United States Army last Monday that the body of T-Sgt. Jack E. Rundell of the Air Force, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl B. Rundell, Howard, will arrive soon at San Francisco aboard the United States transport Cardinall O’Connell.
There will be 2,024 war dead aboard the ship who were previously buried in various cemeteries in India, Burma, the Solomon Islands and the Territory of Hawaii.
Notice also was received the same day that the body of S-Sgt Cyril J. Coster, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Coster of Salida, will be one of 4,183 war dead to arrive soon at New York from Europe.
His brother is Ralph Coster.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 11, 1973: A long-awaited street widening project along Salida’s Rainbow Boulevard is to get underway within days.
C.E. Mills Construction Company of Montrose yesterday was awarded a contract for more than half a million dollars to cover the four-laning of approximately one and a half miles of Rainbow through the commercial district.
The same contract provides for widening U.S. Highway 50 east of the city to three lanes in the vicinity of the sales barn.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 12, 1998: The Poncha Springs town board will give Dennis Hoover, a town property owner and developer, 48 hours to remove a fence from what town officials claim is a dedicated street.
Over the past weekend, Hoover put up a three-strand barbed wire fence around the disputed street, the eastern portion of Poncha Avenue near U.S. 285.
Poncha officials claim the street was dedicated to the town in 1948.
Bill Alderton, town attorney, said a map given the town in April 1994 by Hoover showing town streets, which is now on record at the clerk’s office, recognizes the street.
According to Lauri Dannemiller, town manager and clerk, Hoover claims that since he could not get approval to have the street connect with the highway, as he originally intended, the portion of Poncha Avenue that would have gone through to U.S. 285 was never deeded to the town.
