140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 28, 1882: It has been suggested that a military company be organized in Salida.
Why not? There is an abundance of the raw material, and there is a gentleman in Salida who, on account of an experience of several years in command of a Missouri military company, is well fitted to command and drill the Salida boys.
The company could be either an independent organization or a company of the Colorado National Guards.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 27, 1922: Mrs. S.M. Burnett of Poncha Sprg. who is visiting her daughter, Mrs. Gus Shafer of Denver, was seriously injured Tuesday when she fell on the cement sidewalk which was icy.
One of her limbs was broken below the hip joint. She was taken to St. Luke’s hospital.
Her sons of Poncha Springs and W.W. Burnett of Minturn left Tuesday night for Denver to be with their mother.
She has suffered intense pain.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 28, 1947: According to Emmett Shewalter, Chaffee County sheriff, Don Watters, deputy sheriff, was badly beaten in a tavern east of Salida last Sunday morning when he attempted to place two men under arrest.
According to Shewalter, Watters selected the two men as principals in a fight and the associates of each interfered.
Watters called Tom Koenig of the police force, who came to his assistance in the police wagon.
When they found they were unable to cope with the crowd they sent for Sheriff Shewalter and Undersheriff Dean Watters.
Three men were apprehended and held.
More arrests have been made since and the officials are looking for the others involved.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 24, 1972: The new Angel of Shavano chapter of Sweet Adelines Inc. received their charter at a party Sunday at the Salida Golf Club.
The local chapter was initiated about a year ago and has 32 charter members listed.
Joey Mehos, president of the group, said that this was the first Sweet Adelines chapter in the area.
The women meet on Tuesday evenings at Shavano Manor to sing basic four-part barbershop harmony.
Each chorus is divided into four voices: tenor, lead, baritone and bass.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 24, 1997: FIBArk Boat Races Inc.’s board of directors has announced the biggest change in the race since 1954, when the race route was changed from Salida to Cañon City (or wherever, the route tended to change annually in the early years) to Salida-Cotopaxi.
This year the 49th edition of FIBArk’s internationally known downriver race will start at Fisherman’s Bridge, on CR 301 north of Nathrop, and finish at the F Street bridge in downtown Salida.
The route will be somewhat shorter – approximately 24 miles, against 26.7 miles for the long-standing route – but FIBArk commodore Donna Rhoads said Thursday it will be tougher.
