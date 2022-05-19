140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 20, 1882: John Roberts, a young man who has for several months past been laying around saloons in Salida, eking out an existence by means of acting as roustabout and playing that he is a gambler, has made two or three bad breaks since he has been in town.
Tuesday evening he went a little too far and marshal Stingley and policeman Morie took him in, calling him back with pistol shots when he tried to get away.
This morning upon being taken before Justice Bowne, where there was a charge against him for carrying concealed weapons and resisting an officer, Roberts plead guilty.
As it was the second time he had been before the justice he was fined fifty dollars and costs, making a total of fifty-five dollars.
Not having the stuff with which to whack it up, it is likely he will be permitted to labor on the streets about fifty-five dollars worth, and if so it may have a good effect on other fly men in Salida.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 19, 1922: Three thousand dollars has been allotted by the Federal Government for widening the cut above Monarch park on the Monarch Pass Road.
This will mean the placing of what might be considered a short dangerous stretch on otherwise one of the best constructed auto highways in the State.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 26, 1947: Bishop Joseph C. Willging of Pueblo will arrive in Salida at noon Tuesday for the confirmation service to be held at 7:30 o’clock Tuesday evening at St. Joseph Catholic church.
A class of 90 adults and children will receive the sacrament.
The middle aisles of the church will be reserved for the class and the sponsors. Confirmation is administered only once to any person.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 15, 1972: Initial diversion of water from the Fryingpan River for use on the Fryingpan–Arkansas project has been announced by the Bureau of Reclamation.
Regional director James Ingles of the bureau’s region 7, Denver, said the first water to be diverted from the Fryingpan River on the Western Slope of the Rockies for use in the Arkansas Valley on the Eastern Slope will take place sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 noon tomorrow.
Water will be carried through the Continental Divide by the recently completed Charles H. Boustead tunnel.
This structure, one of the principal features of the Fry-Ark project, is 5.5 miles in length and over 10 feet in diameter.
Water will be stored in Turquoise Lake on the Eastern Slope near Leadville.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 22, 1997: Richard Adams has come “full circle” at Rocky Mountain Livestock Sales (formerly the Salida Sale Barn).
His father, Loy Adams, was one of the original owners of the sale barn in 1946, when it was located where the local McDonald’s is now, on U.S. 50.
Loy bought out the other owners and became the sole owner in 1961.
Richard auctioneered at the sale barn from 1956 to 1965, when he went to school to become a preacher.
The business passed out of the family in the late 1960s.
Now, after thirty years, Richard is back as manager and auctioneer of Rocky Mountain Livestock Sales.
“I’m still pastoring a little Baptist church in Villa Grove,” he said, “but it’s good to be back at the sale barn.”
