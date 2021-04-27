140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 30, 1881: A bunko man by the name of McCullough was shot and killed by some kindred in iniquity at Silver Creek Tuesday night.
He was on a drunken spree, and in that condition entered a room from which he was ordered to eject his carcass.
This he refused to do and the result was that he got plugged.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 29, 1921: The house of the Everett place in Sand Park occupied by Peter Justice and family caught fire Monday.
Mrs. Justice was alone but managed to put the fire out before it destroyed the entire house.
The roof was badly burned.
The Justice family have been staying with the MacNabs until their house is repaired.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 23, 1946: Seventy people attended the meeting at the Court House Tuesday night. The State-wide health plan recommended by the Governor’s post-war planning committee was discussed.
Dr. Florence Sabin of Denver talked about “Public Health and Ratios of Death.” She is chairman of the post-war committee on public health. She is giving her time and her money.
The plan is for one dollar per capita annually, or a better plan, two dollars per capita annually, with Federal aid for preventative medicine, to ward off deaths from diphtheria, smallpox, and undulant fever.
Dr. Sabin stated that Colorado is fourth from the bottom in the death rate from unnecessary causes. The Board of Health would act in an advisory capacity.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 26, 1971: A fire at the Presbyterian Ranch, about six miles west of U.S 285 on county road 162, rekindled Monday after it was doused Sunday night, according to undersheriff Bob Wilcox.
Damage to the main living quarters from the Sunday fire at the ranch was estimated at $1,500, and another $1,000 damage was estimated by authorities from damage when the fire rekindled Monday and burned an ice house and garage.
The building which burned Sunday was the two-story living quarters of the one-time church camp.
The property now belongs to A.W. Mueller of Colorado Springs, who is not affiliated with the Presbyterian Church.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 1, 1996: During the past few weeks, there has been a rash of hay thefts in the Poncha Springs area.
Local residents have lost between 35 and 45 bales at a time, and it’s becoming expensive for the victims.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office feels someone is stealing the hay to feed their livestock, either horses or cattle.
