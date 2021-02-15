140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 19, 1881: The people of Chaffee County have not forgotten the fact that last November a vote was taken upon the question of the removal of the county seat from Granite to some other point in the county. Neither have the people forgotten the fact that the citizens of Buena Vista pledged ten thousand dollars for the purpose of erecting county buildings in the event that Buena Vista should be chosen as the county seat.
We were not among those who believed the promises made by the citizens of that town, and we were not backward in asserting they were playing for the purpose of securing votes.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 15, 1921: Monday was red letter night in the clearing of Pinon Camp No. 17, Woodmen of the World. Seventy-five members and a large class of new members made up the attendance. It was a jolly crowd and from start to finish good humor was present.
After the initiation refreshments occupied the center of the stage and the committee proved themselves good “refreshers.” Arthur VanCamp took his seat at the piano and for more than an hour entertained the neighbors, old and new, handling musical numbers like a veteran. He showed remarkable style and touch.
Another class of new members will be presented Monday night. Over forty applications have been received and approved by the committee since the opening of the campaign two weeks ago.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 18, 1946: Leonard Smith, 38, of Grand Junction, who the police say is a drug addict, broke a milk bottle in his cell in the city jail Saturday night and slashed his wrist. Dr. Howard Smith took three stitches in the wound.
Chief of Police Masters said Smith told him this was a trick practiced often by him to obtain narcotics from the police. He has been in and out of Salida several times in the last few weeks.
Smith’s feet were frozen in 1938 and one of his feet was amputated. The police said he secretes narcotics in his artificial foot. He began taking narcotics to relieve the pain in his feet and finally became an addict, the police said.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 12, 1971: Frank Roberts, Poncha Springs, had the twelfth dairy herd out of 283 herds in Colorado in overall production for the past year.
His herd average was 15,438 pounds of milk a year with 3.38 per cent butter fat average and 523 pounds butter fat average.
The announcement was made at the annual Upper Arkansas Valley Dairy Herd Improvement Association meeting in Cañon City on Tuesday.
The Colorado State Reformatory herd at Buena Vista placed thirty-fifth in overall production out of 283 herds on the DHIS test.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 13, 1996: For Rick Wangerin, aviation is both a vocation and an avocation.
Wangerin is the new airport manager at Harriet Alexander Field (Salida airport) and manager of the fixed base operation there.
Among his plans for Harriet Alexander Field is establishing an avionics-certified repair station. It takes special equipment to certify and recertify IFR (Instrument Flight Rules) equipment.
“I’ve done it before, and I’ve applied for a new number so I can offer this in Salida,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.