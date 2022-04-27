140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 29, 1882: Craig Bros. are having a vault built in the ground in the rear of their store.
It is to be sufficiently large to hold a good portion of their goods if it should be necessary to store them in case of fire.
The vault is to be sunk four or five feet below the surface and will have two feet of earth on top, making it absolutely fire proof.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 25, 1922: Bud Haley and his son are critically ill from the effects of wood tick bites. Mr. Haley is very low but the son is some better.
They were taken sick shortly after a trip to Alamosa and had been sick several days before calling a doctor a week or 10 days ago.
They both have spotted fever, the result of the bites.
The bite of the wood tick ordinarily is nothing serious but the female of the species, of which there is only one in a million, is very deadly and in most cases fatal.
It is believed that Mr. Haley and his son while camping out were bitten perhaps by the same wood tick.
Dr. O.T. Parker, the attending physician, wrote to the Surgeon General in Washington concerning the case.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 28, 1947: City Clerk Theo J. Judge received a letter from the company which is installing the parking meters, that the meters will be installed as soon as the ordinance governing them has been adopted. The ordinance has passed first reading and will be up for final reading at the next meeting.
The city clerk also received word that the traffic light, which is to be installed at First and F streets, will arrive about May 10. The light was ordered four years ago.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 25, 1972: A longtime dream of the late Leonard Nesbit begins to take shape tomorrow as crews from Public Service Company start the initial construction work on a helicopter landing pad at Salida Hospital.
The heliport is to be named for Nesbit, who perceived the need for such a facility and devoted a great deal of time to raise the necessary construction funds prior to his death last winter.
It is to be called Leonard Nesbit Heliport.
Hospital Administrator John Carr said the initial, and most costly, phase of the project involves relocation of power and telephone lines underground so they will present no hazard to aircraft landing or taking off.
Mountain Bell officials indicated earlier they would work in close coordination with the power company crews, and both of the utilities are expected to have their portion of the work completed by the end of the week.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 29, 1997: April 24 is a red-letter day in the Ottmer house.
Paul Ottmer was born April 24, 1973.
His wife, Shawna, was born April 24, 1977.
On April 24, 1997, their son, Alexander Paul Ottmer, was born at 3 p.m. at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and joins a brother, Cody, 2½.
