140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 11, 1880: A sporting man of Salida was walking up one of the back streets the other day when an old sow charged on him.
He drew a revolver and sent her to grass in one turn and two motions, declaring that no swine of the female persuasion could bluff him.
Tallman has fresh pork that day.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 14, 1920: Mrs. Cora S. Lamb has opened a gift shop in the store room formerly occupied by Sam Murdock.
She has arranged the store beautifully and has many lovely articles on display.
Mrs. Lamb is a daughter of George Shaw and she has made a host of friends in Salida since her coming here a year ago.
The store was opened for business yesterday.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 18, 1945: Dan Boland, 87, mining prospector, who had lived in a cabin at Vicksburg for many years, was found dead Saturday in his cabin.
Coroner Joseph E. Stewart enlisted the aid of the county road crew to get the body out of the gulch.
Mr. Boland had often expressed his desire to be buried at Vicksburg, and his wish will be carried out.
There are no known relatives.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 17, 1970: The Chaffee County 4-H Fair Board has re-affirmed its decision to build a 4-H fair building on county owned property rather than grounds being purchased by the Heart of the Rockies Recreation Association.
At a meeting last week, the 4-H Fair Board voted to stick by its September decision to locate the fair building on county owned land which the Chaffee commission have offered the board.
The county owns 20 acres around the smelter smoke stack, and seven adjacent lots are owned by the Extension Homemakers, an organization who assist the county extension office.
The extension Homemakers have offered to allow the Fair Board use of the old school house and a well on these lots.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 14, 1995: Railroad representatives said Wednesday they are willing to sell the Malta line to another operator.
“The simple answer to that is absolutely yes,” said Union Pacific General Attorney Bob Opal in a meeting hosted by the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments,at the Salida Senior Citizens’ Center Wednesday.
“This is a matter of business. If someone comes forward with the money, well, you’ve got yourself a railroad,” he said.
“None of these corridors looks really promising as a short line, as a class-one railroad,” Opal said.
“I know there has been some interest expressed, but I think a short-line operator will come to the same conclusion as we did. I just don’t want people to have any illusions.”
