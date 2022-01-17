140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 21, 1882: About 5:00 o’clock this morning, when å Stingley was making a final inspection of the calaboose preparatory to turning in for a few hours of needed rest after a rather busy day and night, he found the doors of the institution busted wide open and the prisoners all gone.
The escaped prisoners were Ruddle, up for theft at Marshall Pass, Dooley, up for assaulting his wife, and Reddy, jugged for bruising a female companion.
The Marshal suspected that Dooley would be found at home, which supposition proved true.
Reddy was found in bed at the Lady Gay and was once more taken to the calaboose and locked up.
Ruddle evidently left for a distance as he has not been seen in town.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 20, 1922: Like the home which bears the disgrace of the family black sheep, Salida must share the blame of the outlaws, who, on Wednesday night, disgraced the city.
The whole story was so apparently preposterous, that the citizens here at the first were divided between those who regarded it as a practical joke and those who took it seriously.
It was impossible to believe that two men could be kidnapped by eight men, nearly in front of a leading hotel, and a well-lighted street, and taken away by armed force.
We are not used to such things in Salida.
“Big Jim” Cramer and Ralph E. Mitchell came here as the invited guests of four Salida churches.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 17, 1947: Salida schools set a record yesterday by having four veterans take G.E.D. tests simultaneously in the school with all of them seeking “certificates of high school equivalency.”
Provisions are made for veterans who did not finish high school to take these tests of which there are five, each being two hours long.
A successful completion of the test gives the veterans a certificate from the state superintendent’s office.
The Salida schools have now given tests to two dozen former servicemen, a larger number than any school in this area.
There are also about two dozen G.I.s in the Salida high school this year with some others expected to start next Monday.
Salida high school has the largest number of G.I.s in school of any high school in the state.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 18, 1972: Investigation continued today into the early morning burglary, Monday, at the Ball Park grocery, 903 W. First Street.
Authorities received a telephone call from Mrs. Frank Sturgon around 3:30 yesterday morning reporting that someone had broken into her store.
Investigation revealed the subject had entered the store by breaking out a section of the east door and left via the front door.
Dale Griess of Ball Park Apartments stated that he had seen four subjects running towards Second Street at that time.
Approximately $25 worth of food and beer was stolen.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 15, 1997: Preliminary plans to create a regional waste treatment plant serving Buena Vista Correctional Facility and Johnson Village were supported by Chaffee County commissioners Monday.
The proposed facility would also serve as a receiving facility for septic system business in northern Chaffee and southern Park County.
The commissioners told representatives from the Buena Vista Sanitation District that they believe the plant is necessary and will become increasingly important as the county continues to grow.
