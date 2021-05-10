140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 14, 1881: “Putty” colored hose are worn in Paris.
Chartreuse is a new shade of golden green.
Point d’Auriallac in a new and fashionable silk lace.
The revival of checks and plaids amounts to a rage.
Chinese embroidery is much used for adorning white cashmere tea gowns.
The shape of the jersey is closely followed in the cut of the latest bodices and waists.
Ombre ribbons are the newest in millinery, and Algerian scarfs are the latest in sashes.
Come of the new costumes for the promenade are exceedingly masculine in appearance.
Bonnet crowns of gold colored gauze plush, embroidered in amber beads, are very handsome.
Firefly necklaces of French gold and enamel now encircle the throats of the fair daughters of fashion.
The pilgrim polonaise, loosely defining the figure, will be a very popular overdress for the spring season.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 13, 1921: Final estimates made by Government Engineers William M. Jeffrey and G.R. Bevans on the cost of constructing a road up Tenderfoot mountain show that the proposed road is 8,800 feet long from its beginning at the smelter bridge to its terminal on the north side of the mountain, that the highest elevation reached is 7,465 feet above sea level and that it will cost $8,738.70.
The cost of the road is subject to revision and in the opinion of Chairman R.L. Sampson of the Tenderfoot Road association, it can be reduced to close to $6,000.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 7, 1946: The Chaffee County Fish and Game Protective Association has obtained 20,000 small fish from the Buena Vista Fish Hatchery, which have been placed in the recently renovated retaining pond.
These fish will be used later to restock lakes and streams in Chaffee County.
Plans are being made also to place legal size fish in the streams and lakes.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 11, 1971: Two Colorado State Reformatory inmates who escaped around 2:30 p.m. Monday are still at large, reformatory officials said today.
One of the two, Patrick Ramirez, age 20, was scheduled to meet the parole board, which could have authorized his release this month. The other escapee, Kenneth Sanchez, age 21, was to meet the parole board in September.
Reformatory officials said the duo were apparently aided in their escape by a female, aged 19 or 20, who drove into a residential area on the institution grounds at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
As the car drove in, Ramirez scaled a fence and jumped into the residential area and both men climbed into the car, which sped away.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 16, 1996: Colorado snowpack continues to track well above average in the northern basin, but remains well below average in the southern basins, according to the Colorado Basin Outlook report of May 1.
April snowfall was below average across most of the state, bringing decreases to the snowpack percentages at many locations.
Many sites across northern Colorado have already begun melting out what was only a meager snowpack, at best.
Unless conditions change dramatically, the run-off season across most of southern Colorado will be the lowest since 1981.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.