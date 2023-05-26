140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, June 2, 1883: The coroner’s jury fixed upon Neinmyer the murder of W.H. Brown.
Now will Neinmyer go free in the district court as so many of his predecessors have done.
It is high time for Chaffee County to make up its mind whether the county is to be run by rogues or law abiding citizens.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 22, 1923: Miss Arline Graf, who recently underwent an operation for appendicitis at the Red Cross hospital, is recovering nicely.
She was able to return to her home Sunday.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 21, 1948: Little River is threatening the bridges between Poncha Springs and Salida, including the city bridge at the reservoirs.
The water is higher than it has been in many years.
The Arkansas River is also high and muddy.
Rain in the mountains and thawing weather is melting the snow rapidly.
Streams in the San Luis Valley and Gunnison Valley also are reaching the danger point.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 25, 1973: Two Plainview, Texas, men escaped serious injury shortly after noon today when their aircraft in which they were flying lost power on take-off from Harriet Alexander Field at Salida and failed to clear a tree line on the Pandoven Ranch west and south of the airport.
The craft plunged to the ground from a fairly low altitude.
Billy Atha and Roy Uptergrove were able to crawl from the wreckage shaken up and with one suffering a possible sprained or bruised leg but otherwise unhurt.
Fixed base operator Merle Entz said Atha, the pilot, opted to take off to the west, uphill, because of a 20 knot wind which was blowing at the time.
The craft, a Piper Cherokee 140, was described by Entz as “pretty well bent up.”
The two men were on a pleasure flight and bound for their home field when the crash occurred.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 26, 1998: The last football coach to guide the Spartans to a state championship has decided to call it quits, after 35 years as a teacher and coach.
Joe Hergert is retiring from Pine Ridge High School in Daytona, Fla., at the end of the school year, according to his daughter, Anna Hergert.
The 61-year-old Hergert spent 21 years in Salida, 11 of which he coached football.
Under Hergert, the Spartans won 3A state championships in 1971 and 1974, the last time Salida brought home the title.
In addition to coaching football, Hergert taught biology at SHS.
He also had stints as the athletic director, the assistant principal and track coach.
Hergert came to Salida from a career in college and pro ball.
He was raised in Florida and attended the University of Florida, where he was a linebacker and field-goal kicker.
He played in the 1958 Gator Bowl and in the Blue-Gray Game.
He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and played five exhibition games for coach Vince Lombardi before being cut and moving on to the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League and the Buffalo Bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.