140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 1, 1881: A burglar’s mask and a bunch of skeleton keys were found in town the other morning.
If the owner will call at this office he will be informed where they are.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 7, 1921: The State Highway Department is now so thoroughly interested in the proposed Ute Trail Road that plans are under consideration to make it a state highway.
It is pointed out that a road via Nelson, Guffey, Lake George and Draper Springs which shorten the distance to Denver between 50 and 100 miles.
The road is completed from Guffey to Denver and with the completion of the road to Nelson little will be left to do except to make a road bed through a level plain.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 1, 1946: The International Military Tribunal in measured judicial tones, today wrote an end to Adolf Hitler’s schemes to dominate the world by sentencing Hermann Goering and 11 other Nazi leaders to be hanged until dead within 15 days and committing to prison for terms ranging from up to life eight other leaders of the Third Reich, including Rudolf Hess.
Three Nazis, the wily financier Hjalmar Schacht; minor propagandist Hans Fritzsche, and scheming diplomat Franz Von Papen, were acquitted.
One of those condemned to death Martin Bormann, has not been seen since the final battles around the Reichschancellery in Berlin in May, 1945, and is probably dead.
Sentences imposed today will be appealed to the allied military council in Berlin within four days, but no change in the verdict is anticipated..
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 1, 1971: The balancing of the city budget for 1972 appears to be an easier task than the Salida Council first planned since the city was allotted an additional $4,000 from the South Arkansas Fire Protection District which will be added to the city revenues.
Mayor Ed Touber appeared Thursday night before a fire district meeting to request the additional funding.
He pointed out to the group that a larger percentage of calls have recently been made outside the city and inside the fire district.
Touber said that 35 percent of the calls the fire department made in 1970 were in the fire district and not the city.
For the first eight months of 1971 45 percent of the calls were to the district according to Touber.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 1, 1996: Criticism aimed at Salida’s teens and their tendency to gather on city street corners late at night hasn’t been ignored by Salida High School’s student body government.
Nick Bushinsky, 17, president of the student body, said he and other student council representatives have actually taken to the streets in hopes of getting this problem solved before the city sees fit to pass an ordinance to control Salida as young people.
“We’ve talked about it quite a bit,” Bushinsky said. “I don’t think a curfew is the answer, because a lot of people causing the problems are over eighteen and wouldn’t be affected by it.”
When asked what was needed, Bushinsky said he wasn’t sure.
“A lot of people are talking about a teen center, but I’m not sure that would work,” he said. “It didn’t work a few years ago and I doubt it would work now.”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.