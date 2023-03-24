140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 31, 1883: There has been one new plank put in the sidewalk at the corner of O’Connor’s drug store.
There is now only one hole left open, and the unwary pedestrian stands a fair show of breaking only one leg at a time.
We are happy to note anything in the character of public enterprise and improvement.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 27, 1923: Fire in the Emergency hospital at 10:30 o’clock last Saturday morning caused excitement among the patients until it was seen the firemen had the blaze under control.
The fire started in the attic.
The fire department was called a few minutes after the blaze was discovered and a call was sent for the two firemen off duty.
Part of the roof was burned off the building and some of the rooms were damaged by smoke.
Only two of the bedridden patients had to be taken out of the building.
The hospital was filled with patients at the time of the fire.
The loss is estimated at $700 to $1,000.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 19, 1948: The Salida Coca-Cola Bottling Company was awarded the bronze bottle award for the best per capita production of Coca-Cola in Colorado at the international Coca-Cola convention held last week at Atlantic City.
Bottlers from every nation in the world except Russia were represented at the convention.
It was the first international convention held by the company, although national conventions are held yearly.
James Farley acted as chairman and welcomed the guests from Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, the Philippines and every place on the globe.
Mrs. Pauline Egan, Miss Pauline Egan and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Murphy of the Salida Coca-Cola company attended.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 27, 1973: The bodies of two young Buena Vista men were returned to their hometown today in the grim aftermath of what had begun as a lighthearted fishing holiday.
Pat Dennett, 19, and Ralph Atkinson, 21, died around 6 p.m. Friday night when their Cessna 182 aircraft slammed into the rugged slopes of the Rockies near Monarch Crest west of Salida.
According to members of a ground search party which reached the wreckage Monday night, the brown and white craft apparently crashed moments after clearing 11,312-foot Monarch Pass since the crash scene was found on the eastern side of the pass.
It was about 10 feet below the summit.
Cause of the crash is still unknown, although the weather at Monarch Pass about the time the plane is believed to have gone down included a heavy fog.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 27, 1998: The Colorado Division of Wildlife is embracing the use of DNA testing in its ongoing effort to rid Colorado’s waters of whirling disease, first detected in January 1994.
Myxobolus cerebralis, the parasite that causes whirling disease, can lead to behavioral and spinal deformities in young trout and other species. It’s been found in 21 states.
The use of DNA testing will allow more accurate evaluations of hatcheries, to determine when they have met the requirements for becoming a negative facility, said Todd Malmsbury, chief information officer for DOW.
