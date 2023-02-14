The Mountain Mail, March. 3, 1883: Engineer Wescott, who, our readers will remember, met with an accident in the Black Canon last winter and received quite severe injuries which disabled him for some time, yesterday while running an engine on the South Park road was instantly killed.
The particulars, as we have been able to learn them, are as follows:
While running about a mile west of Nathrop, he thought he heard something rattling about his engine and leaned out of the cab to try and see what was wrong.
Somehow, unaccountably, he lost his balance and fell while the train was under full speed and received injuries about the head from which he died almost immediately.
The Salida Mail, Feb. 16, 1923: A guest at the Sherman Hotel last week went to the telephone and asked for “Long Distance.”
He wanted to talk to a business associate in Lynn, Mass.
Twenty-two minutes later he had his man on the line.
In making this connection it was necessary to pass the word along to a score of operators at various exchanges between Salida and Lynn.
Thomas A. Edison says that ninety percent of the people cannot understand a simple statement in the English language or interpret a question correctly.
Telephone operators appear to be well within the ten percent.
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 11, 1948: Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth R. Pierce were seriously burned and barely escaped with their lives at 11:20 o’clock last night, in a raging snow storm, when their home at 1520 F street was destroyed by fire.
The home, a garage, Ford automobile, furniture and all their clothing except the pajamas they were wearing, were lost in the fire.
The firemen were unable to determine the cause of the fire but they suspect that an oil stove exploded.
They also suspect that Mr. and Mrs. Pierce, who were awakened by the blaze, escaped through a window. Mr. Pierce lost his slippers in the deep snow.
They were taken to the Rio Grande hospital by Dr. Hoover.
Mr. Pierce is badly burned on the head and back.
Mrs. Pierce is burned deeply on face, hands and back and she is in shock.
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 13, 1973: Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department personnel are still continuing their investigation for two men reportedly lost in the Ute Trail area, last night.
Authorities have not yet located the missing men, who were heard on a citizens band radio at 7 p.m. Monday, asking for help.
The two, a man named Jim Brown, from Cotopaxi, and an unidentified Texas man, called for help because their two vehicles had broken down.
According to a report by Mrs. Hazel Kidwell, who talked with the men, who had walkie-talkies, Brown went to get the Texas man, his truck axle had broken.
Apparently Brown’s vehicle became inoperable for some unknown reason.
“They sounded authentic to me,” Mrs. Kidwell said.
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 12, 1998: Longfellow Elementary School teacher Roberta Guest is one of two Colorado recipients of the Colorado Council of the International Reading Association’s Outstanding Reading Educator Award.
“I was very surprised,” said Guest. “It was very nice to receive (the recognition), but I was very surprised.”
Guest is a Title One reading teacher at Longfellow.
