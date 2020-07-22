140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 24, 1880: The town of Sedgewick is the latest venture in the Kirber district. It was laid off a few days ago by W. Kesler and T. Troxwell, and is situated at the junction of the east and west branches of Kirber Creek. On Tuesday last, we are told, it already had three general stores and a number of others were almost ready to locate there.
Sedgewick is situated so that it will command the trade from camps on both branches of the creek; and at present appears to be the most promising town in the camp.
The projectors of the town have shown a very liberal disposition in the matter of lots, giving all who desire to go into business a chance to locate where it suits their convenience.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 23, 1920: Enthusiasm of the kind that presages appreciation of America’s Scenic Wonderland and invites greater travel, is greeting the pathfinding trip of A.L. Westgard, field representative of the American Automobile Association, who is logging the longest scenic auto highway in the world – 4500 miles in length – for the purpose of connecting the principal national highways in the west.
He is expected to pass through here on August 18th, being on the last half of the great circle swing which marks a road connecting eleven parks and traverses nine States including California, Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado.
He will get back to Denver, the starting point in time to join the official tour which starts August 25th and will require about 60 days to complete.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 20, 1945: Purchase of Waggener’s Pharmacy from Mrs. Con Waggener by Robert W. Smith, pharmacist and Miss Genevieve Spina, both employees of the store for some time, was announced today.
Mr. Smith has been manager of the store for three years, and Miss Spina has been employed there for the last year. Both are well known in Salida and are active in civic affairs. The store will continue to operate under the name of Waggener’s Pharmacy, with Mr. Smith as manager and the store personnel as before.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 24, 1970: Suspicious employes eyed a $350 check on the Colfax National Bank of Denver and checked against a newly opened account to lead local law enforcement officers to two suspected forgers.
Police chief Harry Cable said charges of forgery and conspiracy have been filed against James W. Sparks, 37, and Linda E. Williams, 24, both of Denver. Chief Cable credited bank employes with quick thinking which led to the arrest of the pair shortly after they submitted the forged $350 check to the First National Bank here.
Both are now in custody at the Chaffee County jail under $5,000 bond each.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 24, 1995: A body, possibly that of a Westminster man reported missing July 12, was discovered by Chaffee County Sheriff Office searchers early Saturday, following discovery of an apparently abandoned vehicle Friday by Bureau of Land management Ranger Jack Hagen.
According to Sheriff Ronny Bergmann, Hagen found the vehicle Friday afternoon, carefully hidden off the Midland railroad right of way near the Midland Scenic Overview.
The vehicle, unlocked and packed with expensive gear was towed from the scene and impounded for security reasons.
Saturday morning searchers were back on the scene. A sheriff’s deputy found the badly decomposed body of a white male in the general area where the vehicle was found.
