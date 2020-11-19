140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 13, 1880: John Mangan was shot through the bowels last Tuesday evening and died in a few hours afterwards in St. Elmo.
He was in Thornson’s saloon together with fifteen or twenty half drunken men and became involved in a scuffle with one of the party, and while scuffling another of the party drew a revolver and shot him, the ball passing through his bowels and causing his death.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 16, 1920: Full information of the farm census in Colorado has been received from the United States Census Bureau.
It shows that there are 326 farms in Chaffee County, of which 253 are operated by owners and managers and 73 by tenants.
The total land in farms amounted to 65,407 acres, of which 25,626 acres were improved.
This is an increase of seventy-five and fourtenths per cent in the total land area and fifty- four and nine-tenths percent in improved acreage in ten years.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 23, 1945: All rationing of meats, butter, fats and oils will end at midnight tonight.
The announcement was made today by Secretary of Agriculture Clinton P. Anderson. Only sugar will remain on the list of rationed foods.
Anderson told a press conference that consumers no longer will be required to turn in ration stamps for beef, pork, veal, mutton, canned fish, butter, lard, shortening, margarine or related oil.
He said that in view of a serious world-wide shortage of sugar, however, there is “no immediate prospect” of lifting sugar rationing.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 23, 1970: Two burglaries involving amounts of $50 and $15 occurred at Salida stores over the weekend, police reported.
Someone stole $50 from jars and boxes at Ball Park Grocery, 903 W. 1st St., sometime Friday night, police said. The thief apparently entered through the front door by breaking the glass, police said.
The next night someone broke into Monarch All Star Dairy, 331 H St., by entering through the window on the north side from a filing cabinet, according to police.
Police are investigating the two cases.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 20, 1995: A stolen truck was found on CR 175, also known as Ute Trail, after it had been purposefully wrecked, according to Salida Police Chief Terry Clark.
Clark said the truck was reported missing by William Smith of Salida at approximately 5:45 a.m. Saturday.
Smith reported he last saw the truck Friday around 10:30 p.m. at his residence.
