140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 25, 1881: Last Sunday evening J.J. Bender became incensed at a man who had been stopping around his restaurant for a short time on account of the fact that this man owed him $4.90 and failed to whack up.
His dander riz to such an extent that he followed the man to get satisfaction, and when near the corner of F and 1st Streets half a block from his place of business, Bender went for the man with a small knife.
The result was a cut across the ribs but not serious.
Deputy Marshal Ruefly arrested Bender and took him over to Marshal Taylor. Taylor took him before Justice Hawkins but being late at night Judge Hawkins told the marshal to bring the offender around the next morning.
The calaboose was already full, and as Mr. Bender was a businessman of the town the Marshal released him on his promise to be at court next morning. But instead of marching up to the captain’s office in the morning he left town, going to Bonanza probably.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 17, 1921: The most enjoyable time of the season was spent Tuesday evening when 125 people from Salida and neighborhoods as far as Nathrop, went to Wellsville Hot Springs and had supper at 7 o’clock.
The families took their dinner baskets filled to the brim with delicious things to eat. After all had satisfied their appetites, they proceeded to the dancing pavilion where they danced till midnight.
Mrs. Ollie Wilson and H.J. Williams furnished the music which made a lively time for everyone.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 27, 1946: A Saguache father and four sons were injured, some of them seriously, at 10:30 o’clock this morning, when a truck went out of control, coming down the old Poncha Pass road, a quarter-mile above Mears’ Junction. Three boys were thrown out of the truck, which caught fire.
Sidney Dennison witnessed the accident and he succeeded in quenching the fire, which probably saved the lives of two people.
Ed Lujan of Saguache, well known in Salida, was driving the car, and his four sons, ranging in ages 3 to 14 years, were passengers. One of the boys has a broken ankle and fractured hip. Another child had a bad cut on his chin, and another was badly shaken up.
The father has an injured knee and is in shock.
The injured are in the Rio Grande Hospital.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 15, 1971: Officials of the College of the Canons, a community college in Cañon City, proposed Wednesday that Chaffee County join with Custer and Fremont to form a junior college district.
Eric Kelly, president of the board of trustees of the college, said the two-year college charges low tuition and would not require a mill levy were a junior college to be formed.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 17, 1996: A wall of mud and water surged out of Henthorn Gulch one mile west of Cotopaxi Friday afternoon, lifting three cars of a passing coal train from a concrete bridge, as it burst into the Arkansas River.
The rail car that settled farthest from the tracks was buried in nearly 10 feet of mud, still some 50 feet from the river. The bridge was completely submerged.
The surge seems to have shifted the river’s channel, according to Steve Reese of the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area.
