140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 16, 1880: A dispatch to the Denver Tribune says that a frightful accident, which came near proving fatal, occurred on Barlow & Sanderson’s stage line Monday afternoon, about a mile above Alpine. The brake on the double wagon broke shortly after crossing the range and was not repaired. When at the top of the hill above Alpine, the driver started up his horses at a rapid gait which was accelerated by the crowding of the wagon load of passengers upon their heels, and they began to run at a frightful speed, the driver being unable to check them.
Soon after the wagon was capsized, throwing the entire party on the ground.
Mr. Monroe Harter was seriously injured internally and badly bruised about the head and is now under treatment at the Lake house.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 12, 1920: W.C. Stevens is the creator of so many inventions that it takes several rooms to hold the models. He has 2,000 patents. Mr. Stevens and his wife were here last week visiting his cousin, Howard Sneddon and other members of the Sneddon family.
Mr. Stevens is considered the greatest inventor of rubber manufacturing machinery in the world. This is his first trip to Colorado in thirty years and he was so impressed by the scenery and the climate that he says he will come again next year to spend a longer vacation here.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 13, 1945: At a meeting of the Flyers club held last night a letter was read in which it was stated that Salida had been named as one of the links in the National Airport Plan prepared by the United States Chamber of Commerce.
At the same meeting, working on theory that what helps the whole community helps me, and what helps the other fellow also helps me, it was decided to boost for this community, in addition to the airport, improvement of the ski course and the golf course, improvement of the swimming pool so that it can be used the year around, the establishment of a recreational area, the building of a new veterans memorial center and the building of a new rustic modern tourist hotel in the mountains somewhere near Salida.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 12, 1970: The ballad of the newspaper carrier should sound as rugged as the song of the postman – through rain, sleet, thick and thin, the newsboy brings you the Mountain Mail.
Outstanding Mountain Mail carriers recognized last week were Gary Plewes, first place trophy winner; Mike Rodden, second place, Brock Oyler, third place, Terry Hamel, fourth; Jennifer Ribal, fifth.
The five told us that sometimes they have fallen off their bikes, crashed into fences, walked throughout icy cold snow. Sometimes customers yell at them when newspapers have a late press run – something news carriers cannot control.
But they like their jobs. “It’s a fun way to earn money,” says Gary Plewes. You meet a lot of new people.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 13, 1995: That really is a color photograph on the front page of The Mountain Mail.
Mark it down on your calendar. The Rockies made the playoffs for the first time in franchise history, O.J. got off and The Mountain Mail ran its first ever four-color photograph, all in October 1995. We, however claimed Friday the 13th, for our coming-out party.
Thousands of dollars in equipment over the last year or so have made it all possible, and we’re ready to start experimenting. Hopefully the quality of our color photos will improve with experience. We’ve never done it before, so we’re not really sure what to expect.
