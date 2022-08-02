140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 5, 1882: The meeting of Salida Hose No. 1 at the opera house Wednesday evening was well attended.
The constitution and by-laws were read and adopted.
The election of officers resulted as follows: A.T. Ryan, foreman; C.W. Richardson, first assistant foreman; C.M. Thomas, second; J.H. Stewart, third; Dell Crane, treasurer; Max Dickmann, custodian.
The following were appointed by the foreman: Frank Beebe, J. Bathurst, pipemen, Geo. McLean, first hoseman, Morg Smith second hoseman, Fred Mullenix and S.S. Byers truckmen.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 28, 1922: The fire department was called to the A.L. Paul home, 907 F street, last Friday afternoon.
Some oily dust rags had caught fire from spontaneous combustion, the door being burned.
The flames were quickly extinguished.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 2, 1947: Mr. and Mrs. Troy Parsons, of Alva, Okla., have purchased the Spunky Sprite Cabin Court at 530 East First Street of Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Thompson. The sale was effective Friday.
Mr. and Mrs. Thompson, who operated the cabin court for fifteen years, expect to go to California to join their son, R.E. McGuire, C. Ph. M., who is now a patient in a naval hospital in California.
He is awaiting discharge after serving nine and one half years throughout the Pacific.
He was stationed on Guadalcanal for nineteen months, having landed there first with the Marines.
They plan to buy a farm at a location suitable for Mr. McGuire’s health.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 2, 1972: Two native Salidans have purchased the Salida Men’s Shop at the corner of First and F streets from longtime operators J.R. Mazzuca and S.A. DeLeo.
The new owners are Frank Mitchell and his brother, Salida Postmaster Bert Mitchell. Frank Mitchell will actually manage the store while his brother will retain his position with the postal service.
Frank Mitchell returns to the city after 20 years in Denver during which time he traveled for several leading men’s clothing manufacturers.
The Mitchells officially took over operation of the outlet Tuesday.
Mazzuca and DeLeo will assist the new owners in phasing into the operation until the first of the year.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 1, 1997: For David Richardson of Salida, 14, entering 4-H prior to last year’s fair competition has proven to be a good way to meet people.
And he met all sorts of people at the Chaffee County Fair Thursday.
Richardson’s swine, Crystal, a 232-pound Hampshire entered in the medium weight class, was named champion in its class and overall grand champion swine after Thursday morning’s competition.
“It was a good surprise,” David said.
A modest young man, David seemed a bit embarrassed by the attention he received after the win.
The son of Ted and Ruth Richardson of Salida, David showed two pigs during the competition. His family looked on, obviously proud of David’s work.
Asked what he would do afterwards to celebrate his victory, David said he would call his grandfather, who has a ranch near Carbondale, and tell him how he did.
