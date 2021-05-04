140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 7, 1881: There are entirely too many dead animals near the city limits.
The gentle breezes at times waft the stench therefrom to residences near the suburbs and make the inhabitants thereof wish that whoever deposited the animals so near the town had to subsist on the odor for awhile.
The parties who placed these animals where they are should be compelled to remove them.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 6, 1921: W.F. Burns and wife have purchased the John Marmet building on East First Street between E and F streets, and they will install a high class cafeteria.
The building is now occupied by a pool hall and is where the Salida Athletic Club formerly was located. The consideration was $3,500.
After selling out the Burns cafe at First and G streets three months ago, Mr. and Mrs. Burns made a tour of Colorado seeking a new location and investigating the restaurant problem.
Mr. Burns decided that Salida offered a better opportunity than any town he visited and more popular with tourists.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 30, 1946: The government’s all-out drive against the black market and a shortage of feed were expected today to force more meat into legitimate channels to relieve the current shortage, which some dealers said was the worst since Pearl Harbor.
Some areas were entirely without meat.
Others reported that retailers were getting only 20 to 25 percent of the normal supply, with the remainder going to the black market.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation entered the meat picture for the first time today as the Government stepped up its drive.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 6, 1971: Walter Kuzman of Graz, Austria, is the first boatman to be officially enrolled in the annual boat race activities planned in Salida June 18-20, commodore George Theotokatos announced today.
Kuzman’s letter to FibArk (First in Boating on the Arkansas River) officials says he plans to attend the fete, an international slalom and down river boat races.
The next big activity connected to the boat races is a luncheon next Thursday at the Salida Inn.
The ten boat race hostesses will be the guests of their sponsors at the noon luncheon Theotokatos said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 9, 1996: In the six weeks since the county’s airport in Salida (Harriet Alexander Field) changed its radio frequency there have been at least three incidents where aircraft came dangerously close to one another.
In all three incidents, at least one of the pilots had failed to adjust the aircraft’s radio to the new frequency.
The Chaffee County Airport Commission voted to change the airport’s frequency last November, but the actual change wasn’t implemented until March 25.
