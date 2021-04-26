140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 30, 1881: Three of Salida’s young ladies, while out riding one day this week, took a tumble.
Their horses got frightened at something and while prancing around upset the buggy and dumped the trio in the road.
No bones broken.
In fact they rather enjoyed it but for the damage done to their new spring hats.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 19, 1921: Edward Clare of Salida, who enlisted in the navy last summer, passed through Salida Sunday night on his way from Great Lakes Station to San Francisco where he will become a member of the crew of the battleship Colorado, one of the new type recently christened.
There were fourteen cars of sailors on the train.
The Colorado will be manned with Colorado boys.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 23, 1946: Otto Icenhour of the Rio Grande bridge and building crew was interrupted by Chief of Police Julius Masters at 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon, while he was in the act of wrecking the interior of an outfit car in the Salida yards.
He had smashed windows and wrecked furniture. The damage was estimated at $71.
Icenhour was booked on a charge of drunkenness.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 26, 1971: Preliminary dirt moving to erect a 40x60-foot metal building at the Heart of the Rockies Recreation Association grounds began Saturday morning after a low bid for erection was accepted by the board of directors Friday.
A local company, headed by Ted Young, will put up the 2,400 square foot building, which the association acquired recently as government surplus from the Blue Mesa dam.
Larry Hughes, secretary and implement dealer, volunteered to level the building site without cost and completed this task Saturday.
Plans for the building include two 12x12-foot restrooms and facilities for a refreshment concession.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 1, 1996: The owner of Salida Air Service, Craig Drake, agreed April 30 to terminate his lease and operation agreement with Chaffee County, leaving the county airport with no operator.
Pressure mounted on county officials in recent weeks to take action, as Drake had apparently stopped funding the operation and the fuel tanks at the airport were nearly empty.
The county commissioners voted April 24 to authorize a fuel purchase “in case we get to the point that the tanks are empty,” county administrator Tome Hale explained.
The next day, the county purchased 8,500 gallons of fuel at a cost of $12,047.
Drake agreed to the termination agreement after unsuccessfully trying to sell Salida Air.
