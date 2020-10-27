140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 30, 1880: The Colorado Brick Company is organized for the purpose of manufacturing fire brick from the immense deposits of clay near Cleora.
They expect to purchase their machinery in St. Louis and ship it early next month, and it is their intention to push work as rapidly as they can and be turning out brick by the middle of January.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 29, 1920: The Anti-Saloon League in its report on candidates praises James R. Nolan, secretary of state, on one paragraph and criticizes him in another.
The league compliments Mr. Noland on his stand on the proposed wine and beer measure which was not placed on the ballot because the amendment was held to be opposed to the Federal Constitution.
The secretary is blamed for delay in signing the prohibition law in 1918.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 30, 1945: Shoe rationing will end at midnight tonight, the office of price administration announced.
The end of rationing will be effective at midnight, local time, in each hour of the four time zones in the country.
Casual shoes, house slippers and moccasins will be released from rationing along with regular types of shoes.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 28, 1970: Salida Hospital’s new x-ray building, complete with the latest in X-ray equipment, should be completed around the first of December, according to John Peeples, a member of the Salida Hospital Board.
The board agreed at its regular monthly meeting last week to pay Public Service Company $484 for underground wiring to the new X-ray system,he said.
Completion of the building was delayed while the board ordered an architect’s plan, which it belatedly learned was required for a public building. The board must pay architect Joe McMillan of Denver for the drawing. Butala Construction Co. has said there will be no charge in the contract price for construction, Peeples said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 31, 1995: The new Chaffee County Landfill, long a hot topic, is finally a reality, setting environmental standards in Colorado.
Work started May 8, on the first cell of the landfill, culminating a six-year process to assure continued solid waste disposal for county citizens, a goal that, at times, seemed doubtful.
The original Chaffee County Landfill was created in 1974 on leased land. A grinding mill also was employed but was shut down when it was determined too dangerous.
In 1989, when it became apparent the landfill would be loaded to capacity within a short time, attempts were made to start a new landfill adjacent to the existing one.
