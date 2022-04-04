140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 8, 1882: The Salida Mining and Milling Company have purchased the Latshaw & McNeil building, almost the last remnant of Cleora, and moved it to their mill site just above town.
It will be fitted up as a business and assay office for the mill.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 7, 1922: The Salida Fish Hatchery will be purchased and operated by the Salida Fish and Game Protective association, according to plans formulated Wednesday at a meeting of the Commercial club at the Elks home.
The fish hatchery can be purchased for $7,500, which is considered a reasonable sum.
It is well stocked with grown fish as well as young and it is expected that 1,000,000 fish can be raised there each year to be placed in the streams of this vicinity.
Besides the hatchery there are eighteen retaining ponds where the fish can be matured.
It is estimated by fish experts that only one of every 200 fish hatched in the streams lives through its babyhood whereas ninety percent of the fish cared for in retaining ponds live to maturity.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 1, 1947: F.J. Doveton has sold his clothing store at First and F streets to O.R. Bruckner of Longmont, who took possession Monday.
Mr. Bruckner will retain Robert Brazil as salesman.
Mr. Bruckner is an experienced and highly successful merchant, having operated clothing and department stores in Nebraska for sixteen years before he retired two years ago and removed to Longmont.
Retirement did not give him any enjoyment and he decided to get back into business.
He is married and he plans to buy a home in Salida. He located to Salida because he likes the prosperous appearance and the climate.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 31, 1972: Chaffee County would be removed from the Fourth Congressional District and be thrown into the Third District of Congressman Frank Evans if a Republican-sponsored measure for redistricting Colorado gains final House approval and the Senate concurs.
Republicans drove their congressional redistricting plan through to preliminary passage in the Colorado House of Representatives on a party line vote after two hours of debate on Good Friday.
The roll call vote was 37-25 for a plan disclosed barely 26 hours prior to the voting.
The measure comes up for a final House vote at the next session, probably Monday.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 8, 1997: Members of United Methodist Church recently revived the old custom of the quilting bee.
A group of about 13 men and women from the church got together and in the space of five hours, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., put together a complete patchwork quilt top.
The quilt will be sold to raise funds for the church’s building project.
Lori Isenberger, a quilting teacher, donated all the material and taught the participants how to work together to make the quilt top. She will do the machine quilting on the project herself.
