140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 4, 1880: The great topic of interest in our State at present is the silver question.
Now that the Presidential chair is filled both parties should unite, and disregarding politics should work in unison for the common interest.
We are no longer pitted against each other as Republicans and Democrats; but all the mineral producing States of the South and West must present a solid front and resist the attacks of the monometallists of New York and New England.
The fate of Colorado, and especially our own county and town, depends altogether on the decision of Congress in regard to the use of silver.
It is hoped that the President elect is in our favor; but as to the Secretary of the Treasury, and the main body of Senators and Representatives, we are completely in the dark.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 10, 1920: Pool halls in which boys are permitted to loiter and play games, were discussed at a meeting of the Parent-Teacher’s Association at the High School Auditorium Wednesday evening.
Dances held by boys and girls also received a share of the attention of the mothers and teachers.
The pool hall question is one that interests every parent of a growing boy.
If boys are permitted to loaf in pool halls unrestrained, they’ll learn to smoke cigarettes and pick up knowledge of subjects which are beyond their years, the town will suffer as well as the parents.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 11, 1945: A boy, 13, and two girls, 13 and 14 years old, are being held by the Salida police for their parents in Pueblo. They were picked up here after escaping from an older brother of the boy, who was returning from Grand Junction to Pueblo.
The youngsters ran away from home last week and were located in Grand Junction. When train No. 2 reached Salida yesterday the three eluded the boy’s brother and hid in Salida. They attempted to buy hair dye in a beauty shop to disguise themselves. The police located them in the theatre. They had a room in a Lower F street rooming house. The girls were placed in the county and the boy in city hall.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 11, 1970: Trains screeched through Salida starting at midnight Thursday as the local Rio Grande Railroad resumed operation following a one-day strike.
Workers began reporting for work at 8 p.m. Thursday, a railroad spokesman said, and full crews were back on the job today.
The local U.S. Post Office received word at 9:20 a.m. today that all restrictions imposed Wednesday on mail were lifted, assistant postmaster Charles Glenn said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 8, 1995: Gobin’s is new to Salida, but the office supply store at 221 F St. brings with it a track record of 25 years of service to businesses in southern Colorado.
Jason Gobin, manager of the Salida store, has been with the business 10 years. It was established by his grandmother, Sylvia Gobin, about 25 years ago.
Jason’s uncle, Bob, is president of the company and manages the Pueblo branch.
Jason’s father is vice president and manages the Cañon City store.
