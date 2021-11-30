140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 3, 1881: The church social at the residence of Mrs. J.P. Smith Tuesday night was quite a pleasant affair.
The house was well filled and the hat receipts were so large as to cause a smile of satisfaction to spread over the countenances of the managers of the ladies’ church society.
One week from next Tuesday night a similar entertainment will be given at the residence of Mrs. D.H. Craig.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 29, 1921: Sam Austin was digging a grave in his back yard Saturday when he was interrupted by Sheriff Hutchinson.
He was going to bury some old refuse, he told the sheriff.
The sheriff engaged in a friendly chat with him and meanwhile leaned on a pile of logs.
The log pile fell over, exposing four gallon glass jars of moonshine.
Austin had never seen the stuff before and he was sure somebody had placed in his yard when he was not looking, but Justice Graham fined him $100 and costs and he paid.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 4, 1946: The Colorado Fluorspar Company last night closed down its mine at Brown’s Canon because of coal shortage and the railroad embargo.
Forty men were laid off.
The company ships its products to steel mills and glass factories.
Employees of the company are members of the John L. Lewis union, United Mine Workers of America.
Steel mills and glass factories are reducing their operation on account of the coal strike.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 2, 1971: The sounds of the yuletide season will begin emanating from speakers throughout the downtown area of Salida today or tomorrow.
Presentation of Christmas music is a reactivated project of the Salida Jaycees in cooperation with Communico.
It was a tradition in the community several years ago then abandoned due to a lack of proper amplification equipment.
Jaycee president Picie Hylton made an appeal to citizens of Salida to donate 45 rpm records of Christmas music to help the project along.
Hylton said the Jaycees’ present selection is quite limited.
He and his group hope to get a preponderance of instrumental music but some vocals would also be acceptable.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 29, 1996: St. Joseph Church kitchen was a beehive of activity Thanksgiving Day as volunteers prepared for the annual community Thanksgiving dinner, served free of charge in St. Joseph school gym to anyone who cared to stop by.
Karen Klein, coordinator of this year’s event, said a total of 460 meals was served, including 132 which volunteers delivered to shut-ins.
Klein thanked all of the volunteers who helped with the dinner, as well as those who turned out to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
