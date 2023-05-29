The Weekly Mail, May 26, 1883: Mrs. D.E. Hanley wishes to inform the ladies of Salida and vicinity that she has opened out a full line of millinery goods in all the latest styles which she will sell at prices to please all.
One door north of the opera house.
The Salida Mail, May 25, 1923: I. The members of the Sneddon families with a number of friends enjoyed a reunion picnic at Hortense, Sunday in honor of their cousin Guy Evans and family who expect to leave soon for Akron, Ohio.
A plunge in the pool was followed by a delicious picnic lunch.
The Salida Daily Mail, May 21, 1948: The body of S.Sgt. Cyril Coster, who was killed June 12, 1944, while serving with the infantry in Normandy, has arrived in Kansas City.
It is expected that it will reach Salida in the first week in June. Military services under the auspices of the American Legion will be held.
He was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Coster.
Born June 25, 1915, in Salida, he spent his entire life here.
March 20, 1942, he was inducted into the service.
He is survived by a sister, and brother, Mrs. Sil Granzella and Ralph Coster of Salida, two nieces, Mrs. Olga Biundo of Pueblo and Zita Granzella of Salida, three nephews, Danny, Ralph and Cyril Granzella of Salida, a grandnephew and niece, Jimmy Joe and Martha Lee Biundo of Pueblo, two uncles, Valey Coster of Grand Junction, formerly of Salida, and Albin Coster of Salida, an aunt, Mrs. Jessie Coster of Salida and several cousins.
The Mountain Mail, May 24, 1973: Officials of the Fibark organization today received confirmation that another foreign boater will be on hand to compete in this year’s silver anniversary renewal of the Salida Boat Races.
Commodore John Stokes said this morning that a Denmark competitor will definitely be here.
His entry adds a Scandinavian flavor to the event which has already received confirmed entries from English and German boaters.
Stokes said about 25 out-of-state and out-of-country entries are now on hand.
When the state boaters begin to arrive he estimates the field will fill out this year to “approximately 80.” That will be a new all time record, Stokes said.
From the total, most of whom will be competing only in the Saturday slalom events, about 22 or 23 are expected to make the arduous downriver run from Salida to Cotopaxi on Sunday.
Dates this year will be June 14, 16 and 17.
The Mountain Mail, May 27, 1998: Colorado Hill Climb Association’s annual Continental Divide Auto Hill Climb returns to Salida Saturday and Sunday, May 30 and 31.
Events begin with the parade of hill climb vehicles through downtown Salida at 3 p.m. Friday.
The parade begins at Marvin Park.
Vehicles will be parked along F Street after the parade so fans can inspect them and get drivers’ autographs.
Race events continue – on the hill – from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until it’s over Sunday.
The race course is on CR 175, Ute Trail, which is off CR 153 west of Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.