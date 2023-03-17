140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 17, 1883: The Salida hose company will give a ball at the Opera House on Friday evening, March 20.
On the afternoon of the same day they will come out on the street in grand parade.
There can be no doubt but the citizens will turn out to the ball en mass.
The noble work last night added another star to her crown.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 20, 1923: A swing in the lower park was considered the perfection of fun for the youngsters in that neighborhood because the tree is on the levee and when the boys took a good long pull they were thirty feet from the earth.
All went well until the rope broke and Francis Jacobs, 14 year old son of Arthur Jacobs, fell into the river.
He lighted on a rock and his left arm was fractured just above the wrist. Had the river been high he might have drowned.
Norman Jacobs, younger brother of the injured lad, ran home and Patrick O’Hara, a neighbor, went to the rescue.
There were ten boys in the crowd but after the accident they took down the swing.
75 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 10, 1948: High winds of drifting snow threatened to block the Poncha Pass highway at Alder last night but the highway crew kept it open.
It took eight hours to make a round trip from Alder to Mineral Hot Springs.
Help was sent by the Salida and Saguache crews.
One snow drift at the Clyde Tuttle ranch, Alder, is 12 feet high and ranchmen are unable to take hay to their cattle today.
Mr. Tuttle said it is the worst winter in the 54 years he has lived in Saguache county.
The conditions near Saguache are much better than at Alder.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 20, 1973: A class in the techniques of radioactive monitoring is to be offered tomorrow evening at the Chaffee County Courthouse in the county commissioners’ chambers.
Purpose of the instruction is to prepare recently designated emergency medical technicians to cope with radioactive contamination.
It was noted that more and more radioactive material is being transported over highways and that an accident involving a vehicle carrying such material could result in contamination of the accident scene and the emergency vehicles responding.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 18, 1998: A vehicle is suspected in igniting a blaze which consumed 10 acres of pasture and came within 20 feet of the Visitors Center in Poncha Springs Tuesday.
The blaze started out as three small brush fires that merged into one, according to Chaffee County Fire Protection District public relations officer Kent Maxwell.
Each of the fires started right next to U.S. 285, indicating it could have been sparks or fumes coming off a vehicle.
As of Tuesday at 6 p.m., however, the cause of the blaze was officially undetermined.
Maxwell said that no cigarette butts had been found, nor any indication that overheated vehicle brakes ignited the dry grass and shrubs.
It took 16 firefighters from the CCFPD, Salida Fire Department and South Arkansas Fire Protection District to extinguish the blaze.
