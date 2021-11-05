140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 5, 1881: Our first snow storm came upon us Monday night.
It began snowing about ten o’clock and by morning the ground was covered to the depth of about fifteen inches.
The first snow last year was two or three weeks earlier and fell to about the same depths.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 4, 1921: The lid went down with a bang in Salida and the poker players are taking a keener interest in golf and tennis.
The police served notice on the proprietors of the gambling rooms that the stuff is off.
Ever since a couple of live ones came over from Telluride a few weeks ago and complained that the ceilings were too low for proper ventilation and other things there has been too much satisfaction.
Those who are satisfied with the ceiling at its old location were all upset by the queer ways of the men in Telluride also, and besides when a husband and father of several children loses his fat paycheck and trying to reach the ceiling and then goes home and gets his wife’s Liberty Bonds (now worth nearly par) and loses them too, either he does not know the game of poker as played by Salida’s square card sharks, or his wife is not a game loser.
In this case it was both. Hence the lid is down.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 4, 1946: Salida had a million snowstorm (10 percent off for cash).
It has not yet decided to quit.
The storm extended from Pueblo to Tennessee pass and from Salida to Mineral Hot Springs.
Six and a half inches of snow had fallen up to Sunday afternoon in Salida, which melted down to 39 hundreds of an inch.
The snow is 8 inches to 2 feet deep between Salida and Pueblo but was lighter between Salida and Tennessee pass.
The Howard school bus could not make it to Salida this morning. Otherwise the attendance at Salida high school was normal.
All Rio Grande bus and truck traffic was suspended this morning.
Travel on the highways is not possible until they have been cleared of snow.
There was no delay to railroad traffic.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 3, 1971: Harold Dooley of Dooley Distributing Co., at 133 E. First St., told authorities that 12 cases of Colt 45 3.2 beer and six cases of Miller’s beer were taken from his warehouse.
Earlier, police investigated the apparent break-in reported Tuesday morning.
Entry was gained through a window at the back of the building, police said.
The total value of the missing beer was set at over $63.
All the beer was packaged in 12 oz. cans.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 5, 1996: The removal of public broadcasting system affiliate KRMA from the local TCI cable TV service has upset a number of local subscribers, many of whom have vowed to disconnect from the service and go in search of a television alternative.
Charles Arce of Salida appeared before Salida city council last night to protest the removal of KRMA, and to ask the city council members if they can provide any recourse.
According to councilman Walt Iiams, “Our hands are tied.” Iiams said the city is solely responsible for approving TCI’s franchise agreement. It cannot direct the cable company to air certain programming.
