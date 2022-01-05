140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 7, 1882: The Mountain Mail, but for the discovery made by Mr. Mullenix, would have gone up in smoke one day this week.
Sparks of fire lodged in the drapery, the strips of muslin that were put on the building at the time of President Garfield’s death and not since removed, and a nice little fire was brewing.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 13, 1922: The English club of the seventh grade who are studying mythology and connected with their English, gave an interesting and personation of the Greek gods and goddesses yesterday afternoon, each pupil taking part, telling of the one whom he represented.
Miss Hettie Rogers gave a very interesting talk explaining mythology.
The club has parliamentary law at each meeting also.
The meetings are very enjoyable as well as being instructive.
Several parents were present.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 10, 1947: Chaffee County Sales Taxes as reported by State Statistician Edna Bigelow.
Sales tax collections for Chaffee County for June were $6,540; July, $7,383; August, $8,249; September, $7,389 and October, $6,815. Total $36,376.
This compares with a total of $23,349 collected for the same period last year or up $13,027.
For the ten-month period ending October 31, tax collections totaled $63,165 against $42,439 for the same period in 1945, or an increase of $20,726, which is an all-time high for Chaffee County.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 7, 1972: John Carr, administrator of Salida Hospital, reports that donations for the heliport fund are continuing to come in and he has received a total amount of $2,260 at this time.
Many of the contributions are from private individuals and some are given in memory of loved ones.
Gary Danhauer, of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Jeep Patrol, said that the group is maintaining its effort to contact and encourage other local service groups to raise funds for the heliport.
The Izaak Walton League is collecting old license plates to sell to CF&I Steel Company in Pueblo.
The sale proceeds will go to the Leonard Nesbit Memorial Heliport fund.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 6, 1997: And then there were two!
The first baby of the year, born at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, turned out to be twins.
The parents of the bonus birth are Jared and Lisa Finley of Salida.
The fraternal twin girls were born Thursday evening, Jan. 2.
Matia Maria arrived at 8:50 p.m. weighing in at 4 pounds, 3¾ ounces. Her sister, Rebecca Eileen, arrived at 9:19 p.m. weighing 5 pounds, 14 ounces.
Drs. Mary Reeves and Leo Leonardi delivered the babies.
