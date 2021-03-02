140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 5, 1881: Last Monday evening Mr. and Mrs. Roller invited a few of their friends in to spend the evening at playing cards. It leaked out among some of their friends that it was the tenth anniversary of their wedding, and though they had not intended the party as a tin wedding those invited to be present concluded to do so on their own hook.
About eight o’clock the guests began to arrive, and Mr. and Mrs. Roller were greatly surprised when their friends began to pull trinkets, ornaments, useful dishes and the like out from under cloaks, shawls and overcoats and deposit them on the table. It was a complete and pleasant surprise.
Mr. Twitchell was so overcome with the pleased appearance of the happy couple that he at once made an offer of marriage to two of the young ladies present, and during the remainder of the evening he was filled with gloom and despair, for they both accepted him.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 4, 1921: While Mrs. Agnes Shaughnessy and her son, Edmond Shaughnessy, were attending church services Wednesday evening their home was entered by a burglar who secured a lady’s gold watch valued at $150 and Mr. Shaughnessy’s pay check. The watch and pay check were in a jar on the dresser. Nothing else in the house was molested.
The burglar entered the house through a window which he pried open. The police were notified and several suspects were rounded up but no evidence was secured.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 4, 1946: Dr. G.W. Larimer has resigned from the staff of the Rio Grande hospital, after having served since April, 1908. He will continue his office in the Woolworth building but will discontinue surgery and bone work, and will limit his practice to medical cases only. Dr. Larimer had specialized in bone surgery and he is widely known throughout the state as a specialist.
Dr. Larimer was graduated from Northwestern University Medical school in 1905. He spent eighteen months as an intern in Cook County Hospital, Chicago, after which he practiced for one year in his home town, Chariton, Iowa, before he was invited to join the staff on the Rio Grande Hospital.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 1, 1971: W.B. Robinson, secretary of the local Izaak Walton League (Ikes) accepted a first place award to Salida for its litter prevention efforts at a Keep Colorado Beautiful Conference in Denver Friday.
Salida won the award as a result of its “Be a Miler Litter Cleanup Campaign,” sponsored by the Ikes, which mailed out 100 letters to clubs, government leaders, motels, churches and schools asking them to pledge to clean up a mile or more of highway, street, stream, alley or parkway.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 29, 1996: Wisconsin Central Ltd. is the third contender in line to take over some of the tracks from merger hopefuls Union Pacific and Southern Pacific railroads, but unlike the other two it may not be willing to adopt the line through the Upper Arkansas Valley, the 173-mile line from Cañon City to Dotsero.
The other two contenders – railroad newcomers LSBC and Montana Rail Link – have both included the tracks of the Cañon City to Dotsero line in their applications to purchase hundreds of miles of track in the Central Corridor, from Kansas City to California, through Colorado.
