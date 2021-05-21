140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 21, 1881: Wm. H. Canty was sentenced by the district court of El Paso county to be hanged on May 13.
Mr. F. Ganahl, his attorney, applied to Gov. Pitkin for a respite, alleging that the records, testimony, etc., which must be copied and carried to the supreme court, to which an appeal was to be taken, were very voluminous and could not be transcribed before the date fixed for execution.
In view of these statements, His Excellency, on April 30, granted five weeks respite, fixing Friday, June 17, as the date of execution, unless otherwise ordered by the supreme court.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 20, 1921: The members of the senior class of the Salida high school are whetting their wits for Senior class night next Monday evening at the High school auditorium, when they will present a farce called “The Radiatic Ray.”
Every member of the class will have a part, and the incidents will be caricatures of actual happenings in the history of the class.
Miss Alinda Montgomery is the director in charge. The performance will begin at 8:15 o’clock and the public is invited.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 17, 1946: The 20 housing units recently allotted to Salida by the FPHA will be sent here from Fort Sumner, Texas.
They will be houses with four to five rooms.
Photographs of the houses and detailed specifications will be sent here before the houses are shipped, and the mayor and city council will be permitted to send an inspector to see the houses before they are accepted.
The government will give the houses to the city and will pay the freight from Fort Sumner.
The city will be required to supply water and sewage lines.
The government will build foundations and erect the houses. They are to be located on the Salida Hot Springs grounds.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 25, 1971: A new organization of the nursing home planned in Salida has replaced one of the original organizers, and financial backing is expected to be completed within the next two weeks, the Mountain Mail has earned.
Dr. Darrel Ireland, head of a Colorado Springs firm, Diversified Investment Combine, had replaced Larry Hartman as one of the principal organizers of the 88-bed nursing home here, the two men told this newspaper.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 27, 1996: After months of silence from the Texas-based mining company reportedly interested in purchasing and revitalizing Salida’s moribund Calco Inc. and reopening the Monarch Quarry, U.S. Lime and Minerals, Inc. seems to be taking a more public tack with its plans, and county officials are helping with that effort.
In a May 24 press release from Chaffee County Administrator Tom Hale, Calco general manager Jerry Sandell and Ken Sack, owner of J.C. Trucking, are said to have agreed to route all future truck traffic between Monarch Quarry and Calco around Salida and off county roads west of town.
