140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 13, 1882: It is surprising to notice the change that has taken place in the northern part of town during the last thirty days.
It has been only about that length of time since Messrs. S.B. Westerfield and N. Hodgman purchased an interest in forty acres of the Blake tract of land adjoining the town on the south and surveyed and platted Blake & Westerfield’s addition to Salida.
At that time there was not a building of any kind on that forty acres, not a tree on the entire tract, in fact not a stake driven.
To day there are over a thousand trees on the forty acres, several houses completed, other houses going up, water running along both sides of every street, a large number of men busily engaged in improving and beautifying the grounds and a general appearance of business and thrift.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 12, 1922: Warden Capp of the State reformatory was down Wednesday and Thursday with a force of 133 men working on the Tenderfoot road.
The showing made by the men was noticeable from the streets of Salida.
The road is now nearing completion as far as the original plans were made but the committee is figuring on making two more turns around the hill and reaching the top.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 8, 1947: Donald Neifert, fireman first class, Salida’s only representative with Admiral Byrd on his recent Antarctic expedition, is home on leave, visiting his mother, Mrs. Hilda Neifert.
It was a trip filled with excitement and thrills.
Big whales in the Antarctic ocean collided with the Destroyer Brownson in which Donald was serving.
The penguins gave their customary welcome.
Millions of birds were in flight and mountainous icebergs were in view.
Donald said the biggest surprise was the weather. It was never below zero.
The expedition discovered an uncharted island and named it Pine Island. It became a possession of the United States.
Admiral Byrd took off from the Brownson in his plane to circle the South Pole. The Brownson did service primarily as a weather station.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 3, 1972: Business pulse of the Salida community continued to quicken during January 1972, according to the latest report of the University of Colorado Bureau of Business Research.
The organization, which makes monthly analyses of the state’s commercial climate, reported bank debits in Salida in January at $7,724,000, nearly a million dollars over the previous month and more than 2 million more than January 1971.
Electric power consumption also increased; 1,329,000 kilowatt hours were consumed in January of 1972 compared to 1,282,000 kwh the previous month and 1,322,000 kwh during the same month a year ago.
$16,000 worth of new construction was also initiated during the month.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 12, 1997: Fire destroyed a shed behind a house on I Street and just south of the Salida Trail Friday night.
According to Capt. Doug Bess of the Salida Fire Department, cause of the fire is unknown, but it is being ruled accidental.
SFD responded at 8:16 p.m. Friday to the blaze, and concentrated more on the house about 40 feet away from the shed, trying to keep it cool.
Once the house was hosed down, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in a matter of minutes.
The shed was valued at $5,000, and it took 15 firefighters and two pumper trucks to extinguish.
