140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, May 19, 1883: One of the first things for the citizens of Salida to look after is a good wagon road to Bunker Hill camp.
It can be constructed as a small cost and will be of great benefit to the business of the town.
Let the road be built as soon as possible.
The sooner it is done the sooner will the town begin to reap the benefits that will follow.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 18, 1923: The Shopmen’s strike on the D. & R.G.W. Lines was declared terminated yesterday.
H. Hammond, chairman of the executive board of the shopcrafts, telegraphed G. F. Furniss, secretary of the Salida shopcrafts, last night that the strike was declared off by vote of the strikers at all points on the Rio Grande system.
The local men will be required to register as first class machinists with their local officers for reemployment.
This registration will commence today and it is expected some of the men will be permitted to report for duty in the Salida shops in a day or two.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 12, 1948: Chris Argys defeated Mario Pasquale for student body president in an election held Tuesday at the high school.
Chris will be installed in a special assembly Thursday afternoon.
The public is cordially invited to attend this assembly at 2:30 o’clock when awards will be presented for athletics, science and scholarship.
The D.A.R. award, the American Legion award and football letters will be given at the same time.
The National Honor Society will also induct the newly elected members.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 117, 1973: A 50-mile endurance ride is to be one of the highlights of this year’s summer plans of Heart of the Rockies Recreation Association.
The group has tentatively fixed Labor Day as the date for the event, which will begin and end at the Recreation Association Arena.
It is expected to attract riders from a wide area.
Other events which the group placed on its calendar at a recent meeting include Fourth of July Fun Day, which will include 38 contests and a fireworks display, and the open horse show which will be held August 4.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 19, 1998: The Rental Company on U.S. 50 west will receive no water service, at least until a number of glaring problems can be resolved, the Salida City Council determined Monday.
With Mayor Ralph Taylor and councilpersons John Bayuk and Sue Potts not present, council found itself deadlocked on the issue of giving the Rental Company temporary water service for 30 days.
After hearing about a number of water-related and subdivision problems at the site of The Rental Company’s new building, a motion to grant the company temporary water service, until those problems can be negotiated and resolved, ended in a tie vote.
Voting for the motion were Monika Griesenbeck and Jamie Lewis; voting against were Glen Saari and Dick Heitman.
