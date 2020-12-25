140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 18, 1880: A grand masked ball will be given at Powers’ dance hall on Christmas eve.
Costumes free to all.
A grand supper will be given free to guests of the house.
A cordial invitation is extended to all to attend, with the assurance that they will be treated with respect.
A grand time is anticipated
– J.E. Powers, Proprietor
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 28, 1920: C.H. Weaver, manager of the Cocomongo mine received a unique Christmas gift. Frank Hagg, superintendent of the mine came over Dec. 24th with a sample of high grade ore taken from the mine in new workings.
It runs 1,000 ounces silver and twenty-five percent grey copper.
The Cocomongo is steadily working into a fine grade of ore that is attracting attention in the Bonaza district.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 20, 1945: Mrs. Marguerite Thompson and a chorus of 24 girls and 26 boys of Junior High school serenaded last night, singing Christmas carols. In spite of the cold weather they spent more than an hour on the trip.
They began at the Christmas tree in Alpine Park and proceeded down F street, making stops at various places. The Indian Grill rewarded them with a gift of candy when they stopped there to sing.
They also sang on both floors of the Rio Grande hospital, and they visited the homes of their teachers, Miss McKenna, Miss Scott, Miss Morlan and Miss Williams, who gave them candy and popcorn. They also visited the home of Dr. and Mrs. Fuller.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 24, 1970: The tree is decorated, the house is lighted, cards are sent, and gifts bought.
The drive that has kept us going through this long season is removed and the pressure of trying for a memorable Christmas is past.
And, as is to be expected, most of us are mentally, physically and or emotionally exhausted. But don’t mistake this for a time for regrets or reflections – this is the glow of Christmas with the greatest yet to come.
There are still joys to be shared – call on friends, call those away from you on the telephone and call just one person who would never expect a call from you – an old friend, an Army buddy, a distant relative, a sick or lonely person or just someone you know who needs a friend.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 26, 1995: Salida’s 12th annual free Community Christmas Dinner is being served in a new location this year. United Methodist Church’s new Century Hall at 228 E. Fourth St. is the place, and everyone is invited. Dinner is served from noon to 5 p.m. Christmas Day. Elsie Stallsworth and volunteers at the Methodist Church are arranging the program and members of the church will prepare the food. Each child will receive a toy as a gift.
The community dinner originated to provide meals for anyone in the community who might be alone on Christmas day. Since most restaurants are closed that day, the project has also provided a Christmas dinner for many travelers passing through the area
