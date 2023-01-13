140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 20, 1883: Mr. Sam Sandusky, the good looking and popular clerk of Craig brothers, went east on the second of January, ostensibly on business.
What that business was, transpired on Saturday evening, when he returned with a blooming bride.
Mr. Sandusky has been here for the last 18 months and has during that time made many warm friends, who were all slightly taken aback by his quiet and mysterious exploit, but at the same time wish him and his young wife all manner of happiness.
And so does The Mail.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 12, 1923: Miss Alice McGuire, bookkeeper for the Hearn Motor company, entered the human fly class last Saturday night when she climbed the ladder to the top of the Salida smelter smokestack, the second highest smoke stack in the United States.
It is 250 feet high.
Miss McGuire hung head down from the top rung of the ladder and shouted to those below but they could not see her in the darkness.
She shouted that she was throwing cement from the top and although her voice was drowned in the distance, the party of friends on the ground heard the fall of cement fragments near them.
It took less than thirty minutes for her to reach the top but she was forty minutes making the descent.
Miss McGuire made the climb on a bet.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 15, 1948: Robert E. McBee of Denver became manager of the Woolworth store Tuesday, succeeding A.J. Obenhaus, resigned.
Mr. McBee has been with the company for twelve years. He served in the Navy two years and four months.
He was assistant manager of the Denver downtown Woolworth store until promoted to Salida.
Mr. McBee is married and the father of a son six and one-half months old.
Mrs. McBee and the baby were called to Wichita Falls, Texas, last week on account of the death of her mother.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 16, 1973: The Salida Hot Springs swimming pool has been closed for repairs again.
“The water condensation got to be too much for us,” Ed Bradbury, city councilman in charge of the swimming pool committee, said last night.
The pool will be closed for the rest of the winter, for remodeling and repairs, according to Mrs. D.G. Morgan, pool manager.
Plans for remodeling include the lowering of the ceiling and general cleanup.
The baths will remain open, Mrs. Morgan said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 14, 1998: Early Wednesday morning, a number of Colorado Division of Wildlife biologists trapped some 23 bighorn sheep from a herd near Georgetown.
That herd is near carrying capacity, officials said, and some animals needed to be removed to sites where sheep need to be replenished.
The Arkansas Valley corridor, primarily the area known as Bighorn Sheep Canyon – east of Salida to Parkdale, is a historic range, meaning bighorns have lived there in the past.
Between 1940 and 1980, the first year for reintroduction in this area, bighorns were absent from Bighorn Sheep Canyon, noted Willie Travnicek, a district wildlife manager with DOW.
He said the corridor encompasses Brown’s Canyon, Howard, Cotopaxi and areas to the north of the river.
In the early ’80s, biologists started moving sheep back into the canyon corridor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.