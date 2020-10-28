140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 30, 1880: There was a collision between two freight trains near Texas Creek last Saturday night.
The passenger train due at seven in the evening did not arrive until four in the morning.
There being nobody to receive mail, it was carried by.
Next morning’s train had no messenger, so we did not get Saturday’s mail until Monday.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 2, 1920: The farmer is blessed again.
Here is a big snow fall for the immediate benefit of his ranch and then the mountains are loaded with it to pack until spring when it will come down as irrigation water.
A few more snows like this one and the Chaffee county farmers need not worry about next year’s water supply.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 1, 1945: A contract for the construction of a one-story addition on the rear of the present Salida telephone building has been awarded, according to an announcement by Roye F. Erickson, Salida manager of The Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph company. He said that construction will begin within the next few weeks.
The new addition is necessary to provide space for the installation of telephone carrier equipment associated with the Denver, Pueblo, Salida, Alamosa long distant circuits. After the completion of the building, new equipment will be installed which will provide additional long distance telephone circuits on these lines.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 29, 1970: Litter all you want in the trash cans installed Thursday afternoon by members of the Sertoma club, president Howard “Pete” Pederson and George Dorson, co-chairman of the clubs’ litterbug hunters. Ken Griesel is the other chairman.
Club members Jim Treat and Arlin Piper helped install the four trashcans, one in the middle of east 100 block on 1st Street, and three others on the corner of 1st and F Streets, 2nd and F Streets and 3rd and F Streets.
The blue and white containers, installed with permission of the City Council, were financed by the club’s sale of boat race programs, pennants and buttons last June.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 31, 1995: Doing what he loves best has earned Salidan Ben Oswald Colorado youth soccer’s top honor.
Oswald, who has worked to teach Salida’s children how to play soccer for the past 14 years, has been named the Colorado State Youth Soccer Association’s boys coach of the year.
“I was completely blown away, because I was up against guys who were with some very competitive clubs which compete at high-level tournaments,” Oswald said. “This is a tremendous honor for me. It’s really nice that they’ve recognized what’s going on here.”
