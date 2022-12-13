140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 23, 1882: Mr. Chedell has rented the Grand Central hotel and will remake it one of the first-class houses of our city.
Mr. Chedell is chock full of enterprise and vim and he always makes a success of anything he undertakes.
We therefore predict for him a good patronage at the Grand Central.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 15, 1922: A sheet of ice on the road near Cleora, a dark night, a skidding car, and Mrs. E.M. Kilker of Denver, traveling for a flour firm, found herself alongside an embankment and the Ford automobile in flames.
She was traveling alone and making only fifteen miles an hour when the car stuck the ice.
The car was curtained. When the car skidded it struck an embankment sidewise and Mrs. Kilker was thrown out through the side curtain followed by her two suitcases.
She was stunned for a minute but not hurt beyond a few bruises.
The car contained 600 pounds of flour which she was to deliver to Salida.
The car and flour were entirely destroyed except for one tire which was removed by Tony Maio who drove up a few minutes after the fire started.
A passing train saw the burning car and a woman standing by.
The crew telephoned the police, but meanwhile Mr. Maio had brought her to the Palace Hotel.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 12, 1947: A prankster, who stretched a wire across the road leading down into the city skating pond on the Albright place, is being sought by the police.
Danny Cooper, aged 14, was thrown off his bicycle Wednesday night when he rode down the hill.
He sustained shoulder and back injuries.
The police received word that an auto was damaged last night when it struck a wire stretched across the same place.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 8, 1972: Salida High School recently received a pay telephone compliments of Buena Vista High School Student Council.
In actuality this was an accident. Buena Vista Student Council has been trying to have a pay telephone installed in the lobby for the students’ use when the gates are shut and a telephone is not accessible.
The council member who called the phone company phoned on a Salida line.
Inadvertently there was a mix-up; whether it was the council member’s or the phone company’s fault we will probably never know, but SHS ended up with BVHS’s phone.
Merry Christmas.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 11, 1997: For a bunch of reasons, Headwaters Outdoor Equipment owner Ray Kitson said, the company decided the time was right to expand.
So expand it did.
The first floor of the historic “Old FIBArk” building, on North F Street by the bridge has been opened to double the store’s original floor space by the engineered removal of a wall that went the length of the building, front to back.
Among the reasons for the complicated and expensive remodeling were two main ones, Kitson said: the opening of the Wal-Mart Superstore and the abandonment of the railroad right-of-way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.