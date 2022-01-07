140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 7, 1882: The blacksmith shop at the roundhouse of the Denver and Rio Grande burned last Saturday night. Losses are from $1,000 to $1,500.
The origin of the fire is not known, but by some it is thought the building was set on fire.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 13, 1922: George Owen, valet to General Custer, who was slain in the famous Indian battle, died Thursday morning at his home, where he lived alone. He was 72 years old.
Heart trouble was the cause of death.
Owen’s mother was a slave owned by Governor Hunt, one of the builders of the D. & R.G., and Owen came to Salida with Governor Hunt.
He was one of the earliest pioneers of this section.
In his youth he was a butler and became a Pullman porter on the D. & R.G. railroad running between Denver and Leadville.
He afterwards served as a porter at the Rainbow Hotel but after age crept up on him he worked at various employments.
He had been porter for the telephone office for many years at odd times.
Owen’s wife and children preceded him in death. The last to die was a son who served in the World War.
Owen was a quiet, gentle hearted man and had no enemies but he had a host of friends in Salida.
He died without funds but his friends have arranged for his funeral.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 13, 1947: Jack Kirby is in the Rio Grande hospital with fractured ribs, sustained when he fell asleep at the wheel of a car Saturday night near Riverside and plunged off the road, according to State Patrolman Carl Dowell.
The car belongs to S.P. Smith of Pitcher, Okla.
According to Dowell’s account, Smith employed Kirby to drive him to Leadville Saturday night.
Smith told the youth to drive the car back to Buena Vista and leave it there, and take a train or bus into Salida.
The car was badly damaged.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 13, 1972: The driver of a school bus that crashed on Monarch Pass last Sept. 11, killing nine persons and injuring 36, unaccountably shifted into a higher gear as he started down from the summit, an automotive investigation specialist reported today.
As the driver tried to bring the bus under control later, the report said, the brakes overheated and the two-speed differential became disengaged, causing the rear wheels to run free.
An attempt by a passenger to help by pulling the emergency brake “actually interfered and made the situation worse,” the report said.
The bus left the road and turned over in the town of Garfield. It was carrying the Gunnison High School junior varsity and freshman football teams to a game at Salida.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 7, 1997: Local TCI cable television subscribers will get an additional piece of mail containing a customer survey from TCI very soon, according to local manager Larry Dyer.
The survey will ask local subscribers if they would like to see KRMA-TV out of Denver reinstated into the local lineup; and if so, the survey will give viewers a choice of three stations they would like to see it replace.
Those stations are Vision (religious programming), The Nashville Network (country music programming) or The Family Channel.
