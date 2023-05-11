The Weekly Mail, May 12, 1883: J.S. Painter, of this city, has been in communication for several months with the Colorado Telephone Company whose principal office is at Denver, in relation to the establishment of telephonic communication between this place, Poncha, Maysville, Garfield, Chaffee and Buena Vista, and he gives the information this morning that the company have agreed to the construction of the lines not as a separate enterprise, but as part of a grand system which will comprise every important point in the state and many of the minor camps.
Salida will be the most prominent point of connection outside of Denver in the state.
Work will begin at once and thousands of miles of the line will be constructed yet this year.
The Salida Mail, May 11, 1923: Work of laying new 70-pound steel on the narrow gauge lines from Mears Junction to Gunnison was begun this week.
The rails for the curves are being bent in the Salida yards and transported to the place of unloading.
The new rails will make the narrow gauge track a first class railroad.
The Salida Daily Mail, May 7, 1948: Two veterans of World War II will be employed as city firemen under the Veterans Training plan, approval having been obtained from the state administrator.
Any veteran who desires a position on the fire department is requested to file his application with James E. Kane of the State Employment Office.
The positions will pay $194.02 a month, of which the city will pay $144.02 and the government $50.
At the end of each six months the city will pay $12.50 more and the government $12.50 less until the two years of training are completed, when the city will pay the whole wage.
Salida was certified for three veterans, but will only use two at present.
The Mountain Mail, May 14, 1973: William Kapelke has been appointed Postmaster at Poncha Springs, Colorado the Postal Service has announced.
Kapelke received his appointment under the new merit selection basis established for the Postal Service in legislation passed by congress and signed by President Nixon.
He assumed his new duties after extensive postal experience since entering the service in 1960.
The Postmaster is a native of Colorado Springs, and presently resides in Salida, with his wife Betty Jean.
The Mountain Mail, May 13, 1998: Salida’s catcher, senior Mike Gentile, is the TriPeaks league baseball player of the year.
Gentile was solid at the plate this season, knocking in six home runs, 28 RBIs and 13 doubles.
He closed out the year with a .429 batting average.
He recorded only three errors behind the plate.
Named all-conference were Spartans Gentile, senior first baseman Justin Veltri, senior second baseman Aaron DeLuca and junior outfielder Chris Lake made honorable mention.
