140 years ago

The Weekly Mail, May 12, 1883: J.S. Painter, of this city, has been in communication for several months with the Colorado Telephone Company whose principal office is at Denver, in relation to the establishment of telephonic communication between this place, Poncha, Maysville, Garfield, Chaffee and Buena Vista, and he gives the information this morning that the company have agreed to the construction of the lines not as a separate enterprise, but as part of a grand system which will comprise every important point in the state and many of the minor camps.

