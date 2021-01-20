140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 15, 1881: From a gentleman who came down from Forest City (St. Elmo), Chaffee County, a day or two ago, we learn the particulars of the killing of James McCaleb, on Saturday morning by William Barr, his partner.
It is stated that McCaleb was drunk and while in that condition attacked Barr with an axe. Barr succeeded in disarming McCaleb and while McCaleb was prostrate on the floor, shot him with a pistol, killing him almost instantly. We have no further particulars. This will make another murder case to be investigated by our grand jury.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 21, 1921: Arthur Freeman, son of L.L. Freeman of Howard was a member of the airplane crew which has just completed the flight from San Diego to Panama, one of the most daring aerial exploits ever undertaken by the American Government.
Bernard Graf, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Graf of Salida, also was to have made the trip but he came home for the Christmas holidays and when he returned to duty all preparations had been completed.
The trip caused international comment and those who made it experienced many thrills while flying over storm swept seas.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 24, 1946: The United Nations Assembly voted unanimously today to establish an atomic energy commission, after hearing an appeal by Secretary of State James F. Byrnes for the quick withdrawal of occupation armies from all countries except Germany and Japan.
Forty-seven of the 51 United Nations voted to adopt the resolution framed in Moscow by the Big Three foreign ministers.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 19, 1971: A theft and another case of malicious mischief and destruction of property are being investigated by the Salida Police Department.
A 26-year-old Salida man is being held in custody for investigation of malicious mischief and destruction, police said. He was not identified by police.
The incident occurred at the Rocket Bat at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The man reportedly threw a brick from the inside of the building through a plate glass window.
Two newspaper racks belonging to the Mountain Mail were found missing from in front of the Main Bar and in front of Luigi’s Cafe. An investigation is continuing.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 23, 1996: A Buena Vista man walked away unhurt from a plane crash at the Buena Vista Municipal Airport Saturday morning.
Thomas Moore, 42, was attempting a takeoff from south to north just after 11 a.m., the morning of Jan. 20, on runway 33 when his plane, a 1956 Cessna 180, got caught in a crosswind.
The plane suffered more than its pilot. Chaffee County Undersheriff Norm Nyberg said it was “in a bad way.
He didn’t have a dollar figure damage estimate, but Nyberg said the plane’s engine bore the brunt of the damage and was separated from the plane.
Its wing was dented, a front wheel was lost and a rear rudder was damaged, as well.
