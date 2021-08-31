140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 3, 1881: The first vote on the location of the state capital occurs next November and is a free-for-all race.
Then in the November following will occur the final settlement of the question, at which time the only place contesting for the capital, according to the law providing for the selection of the permanent location of the capital, will be the two cities having received the highest number of votes at the first election.
Salida and Denver are the leading points in the race so far.
Leadville will not support Denver, so it is more than likely that Salida will be made the capital of the state.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 2, 1921: Uncle Sam is finding out every day that the World war is not over – for some of the fellows who helped to win it.
The Clean-up Squad, which came to Salida to find out if there were any ex-servicemen who might be helped by them, found 18 young men worthy of the care of the government.
Nine of them came from Leadville.
One Leadville man did not know that the government is doing anything for the ex-servicemen.
His leg was cut with shrapnel on the San Mihiel front and he has been a cripple since he left the Army.
The doctor ordered him to a hospital to have the leg amputated.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 2, 1946: Richard Stummie, of Chalk Creek Gulch, recently from Ohio, was run down Saturday afternoon by Hershel Funk, when he was seen leaving the city market with a 25 lb bag of sugar.
He was released on $50 cash bond to appear in Police Court this afternoon.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 25, 1971: City police said today Mrs. Julia Murphy, 120 East 4th Street, reported Tuesday morning an incident involving a stolen vehicle from A&A motors.
The stolen vehicle was headed west on Fourth Street when it apparently struck a 1949 Plymouth, properly parked facing front on Fourth Street, police said.
The stolen vehicle left the scene and Mrs. Murphy discovered the accident Tuesday morning.
The stolen vehicle, a 1968 Cadillac four-door, has been mysteriously returned to the A&A Motors lot on 131 W. Second St., police said..
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 30, 1996: The Buena Vista Sheriff’s Patrol was called out Thursday at 7:04 p.m. when an unidentified woman and her dog got stuck on a rock ledge about a mile below the Alpine Tunnel near Saint Elmo.
It took four rescuers about three hours to retrieve the woman and her dog from the ledge.
Both were uninjured during the affair, as were the rescue personnel on the scene.
Apparently the dog ran down a hill to the ledge. The woman, attempting to get the dog back up the hill, ended up on the ledge with it.
