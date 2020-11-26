140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 20, 1880: The fate of the Denver, South Park and Pacific has been settled at last.
Gould has bought it outright, paying two and one-half million in cash for three fourths interest.
This gives him entire control as he had one fourth of the stock before.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 26, 1920: The Music Literature and Art Department of the Tuesday Evening Club had its regular meeting Tuesday evening, November 23 at Assembly Hall. The chairman Mrs. Baird, presiding.
After disposing of the order of business, the evening was given over to Mrs. Lee Lewis and Mrs. Mable Gloyd.
In observance of the Thanksgiving season these ladies presented a historical pageant, “The Coming of the Mayflower,” descriptive of the landing of the Pilgrims and their vicissitudes up to the preparation of the first Thanksgiving feast.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 27, 1945: A campaign for a convention auditorium as a memorial to the service men who sacrificed their lives in the wars of America, is being launched by the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The city council and the county commissioners have been accumulating funds since the beginning of the war, and the total now amounts to a sizeable sum.
Instead of reducing taxes when the war shut off all street, road and other improvements, the city and county saved money for use in the postwar time, when the returning veterans might need employment. The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars believe that a Memorial building will be a worthy project in keeping with the purpose of the saving.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 27, 1970: Salida captures a first place award in the 1970 community Litter Prevention Award from Keep Beautiful Colorado Inc., a state litter prevention organization, the local Izaack Walton League announced this week.
Salida placed in the category of cities of 5,000 population, according to W.B. Robinson, secretary of the local Walton league.
The award resulted from the “Be a Miler: litter cleanup campaign sponsored by the league last May, Robinson said.
Individuals and organizations pledged to clean up a mile of street, roadway, river bed, alley or park areas May 23-May 13, proclaimed by mayor Ed Touber as “Be a Miler” cleanup week.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 27, 1995: From 300 to 350 people enjoyed the community Thanksgiving dinner Thursday at St. Joseph School gym.
“It was a long day, but it was a lot of fun,” said Jon Hansen, one of the coordinators of the annual event.
Hansen and Tom Phillips have organized the dinner for the past four years, with the assistance of many volunteers and donations from the community. Next year, one of those volunteers, Karen Klein, is stepping to the head of the committee to coordinate the event, but Phillips and Hansen say they will still be involved as volunteers.
