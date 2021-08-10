140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 13, 1881: The woman who secured the arrest of the man Maxwell for assaulting her with a revolver, or at least discharging a revolver when fooling around her place of abode, soaked her gold watch in order to get the money to pay Maxwell’s fine of fifteen dollars and secure his release.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 9, 1921: The friends of Chris Widmeyer are congratulating him on cutting the vein in his Queen City mine.
The one closely resembles the rhodochrosite or the upper workings in the eagle. It looks very fine.
This is the third strike at Bonanza this month. The other two being in the Baltimore and in the Mary McGinnis.
The Baltimore has just finished shipping a car load of good grade of lead or taken out in sinking. The McGinnis has a 30-inch streak of gray copper and has taken out fully 40 tons on the dump, with about $3,000.
A road is being graded to the number two tunnel where the strike was made.
There is no evidence of the ore playing out and steady shipments seemed assured.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 10, 1946: With several new teachers on the Salida school staff this year, houses, apartments and living quarters are needed for some of the newcomers, according to L.A. Barrett, superintendent of schools. Anyone in the community who will have living quarters available about Labor Day for the school year is urged to contact the superintendent’s office at No. 337.
Apartments, either furnished or unfurnished, and small houses whether furnished or unfurnished seem particularly needed.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 4, 1971: Every community possesses a few people who become outstanding in one avenue or another. Such a person was Harriet Alexander, barely five feet tall and weighing less than 100 pounds, with as much pep and action as the average high school girl.
When Donna Nevens called at the Alexander home at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening to accompany Mrs. Alexander to the Salida Museum, she found the 89-year-old lady lying on the floor.
She had the distinction of being the only Salida councilwoman and served a 10-year period from 1953 to 1963.
It was during that time that she found herself in the middle of the airport controversy and maintained that Salida needed an airfield while land for a site was available.
The airport terminal bearing her name was dedicated June 15, 1964.
The last civic project which she helped spearhead was the local museum.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 14, 1996: Daniel Shanklin, 13, holds the record for being the youngest pilot to fly across the United States – the record 7-year-old Jessica Dubroff was trying to break when she was killed in a plane crash in April.
Daniel, his brother Michael, 14, and their grandparents, Dr. Ken and Colleen Shanklin of Fresno, California, flew here recently for a brief visit with the boys’ maternal grandparents, Ruth and Rick Jones of Salida.
Daniel flew across the United States in 1991 when he was 7 years old, making the trip from Lindbergh Field in San Diego, California, to First Flight Airport in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, in eight days.
Daniel and Michael caught the flying bug from their grandfather Dr. Ken Shanklin, who is a pilot.
