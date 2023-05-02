140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, May 5, 1883: Dr. Hallock has made an addition of twelve feet to the rear of his building on First street, occupied by Cheap Charley, and the latter gentleman now has more room to spread himself and his goods.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 4, 1923: Every boy in Salida has an opportunity to win a prize of $10 if he can make the best bird cage.
Each boy will be his own architect and builder and must have no assistance from “dad” or anyone else.
Mrs. Byrd Fuqua of the Mount Princeton Byrd Colony is offering the prizes.
The Byrd Colony buildings are in imitation of various birds, and Mrs. Fuqua wants to have bird cages to scatter over the grounds.
The idea occurred to her that a carpenter would make them mostly alike, whereas the boys would each have a different idea.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 29, 1948: Rio Grande passenger train No. 2 was derailed at 1:55 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, at Fink, a new station at the feldspar plant, near the overhead bridge at Parkdale.
The engine and three baggage cars left the rails but remained upright.
There were no casualties.
Several hundred yards of track was torn up.
Wrecking crews from Salida and Pueblo cleared the line at 10:30 o’clock this morning.
When Engineer Hansen felt the engine strike the ground he applied the brakes and succeeded in keeping the locomotive and cars upright.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 2, 1973: A landmark of more than a half century is to come down.
The Chaffee County commissioners reasserted their decision to deed over the Smeltertown smokestack to Columbine Minerals Company yesterday, despite some opposition from county residents.
Three men from the Historical Society, Wendell Hutchinson, Ken Waddell and Jake Heinz, asked the commissioners to reconsider their position.
However, Dick Tuttle told the group that the response he received favored removal of the stack if it hindered progress.
A stronger comment was made by county attorney Jerry Sandell, who said the county owns a hazard. If an accident occurs, not only the county, but the commissioners themselves are liable.
He explained that lightning has caused a large crack from the top to within 50 feet of the base of the stack, and the vibrations from the rock crushers inside the building, which Columbine plans to use, could easily dislodge bricks from the stack.
The group of men responded by suggesting that the Historical Society might consider buying the property, including the stack, from Columbine Minerals.
The commissioners estimated the price tag in the neighborhood of $50,000.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 6, 1998: Chaffee County commissioners have approved a subdivision exemption request that drew staunch opposition from a handful of neighboring property owners.
Lewis and Manette Norville will now be able to divide their 40-acre property in the Mount Princeton area into three lots of 20, 10 and 10 acres.
Some neighbors of the Norvilles fear an exemption will open the door to further development in a still rural area consisting of mostly 40-acre lots.
