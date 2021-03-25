140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 26, 1881: For some time the actions of our worthy deputy postmaster, E.B. Jones, have been such as to inspire his friends with the belief that something was about to turn up. At first he was gloomy and despondent, his manners indicating that he would like to do something reckless but was undecided whether to do it or not. Then his gloom and despair gave place to a look of firm resolution, indicating that he was determined to do or die.
After this came another change, and while mail matter was thrown around in the post office with a reckless disregard of all the surroundings, the deputy postmaster would be seen smiling and now and then bringing his fist down on the counter with great emphases, and occasionally, to give variety to the exercises, he would jump over the counter two or three times, stand on his head on the stove, pinch himself and yell, “Ouch! By jingo, it’s me.”
On Thursday Mr. Jones and Miss Lulu Peek took a trip to Poncha Springs, where they made a requisition on the services of Rev. Shepard. The result of it was they came back to Salida as Mr. and Mrs. E.B. Jones.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 1, 1921: W.F. Hinman, manager of the Salida Industrial Stores company, has organized a corporation at Sedgwick, Colorado, with a capital stock of $100,000 of which he will be vice president and general manager.
He has tendered his resignation to the Salida company effective April 15th. Mr. Hinman will be succeeded by J.Q. Adams, who had charge of the meat department of the Salida store and who formerly conducted a large grocery business with his brother in Pueblo.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 26, 1946: Through the courtesy of the local Coca-Cola bottling works some large units of material on the steel industry, transportation and some of America’s other big industries have been sent to school to be used in the seventh-grade geography classes.
Posters and booklets were included in the material which has been carefully worked out for junior high age pupils.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 23, 1971: The House stamped final congressional approval today on a constitutional amendment to let 18-year-olds vote in all elections, possibly as early as 1972.
If approved by the legislatures of three-fourths (38) of the states, it will become the 26th Amendment to the nation’s basic set of laws, overriding state laws that still set 21 as the minimum voting age for state and local elections.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 26, 1996: Chaffee County officials are considering a site on CR 107, just west of Salida, for the county’s proposed new jail.
The 27-acre site is currently a sand pit half-owned by the city of Salida, the other half by the county.
It was not one of the five possible locations originally considered in the county’s jail feasibility study, but county officials are interested in the lot because it offers enough space to accommodate future expansion.
Chaffee County Sheriff Ron Bergmann had been lobbying to build the jail facilities in the property in Salida where the county courthouse is currently located, but the political problems associated with that proposal were considered “difficult” in the feasibility study.
