140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 13, 1880: The cry of fire last night in Pitkin created a fearful commotion. It was the first alarm of fire Pitkin has ever had.
It was the new building owned by W.J. Smith, and just occupied by J.H. Wolfe as a restaurant.
The fire originated by the roof catching from the stove pipe.
The injury to the building would have paid the cost of a brick chimney.
Our citizens should see to it that their flues or stove pipes are perfectly safe.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 12, 1920: The long looked for skating pond for Salida is about to materialize.
A petition is being circulated among the businessmen men and the residents of the city, which will be presented to the city council asking for a skating pond close to town for the leisure of all, both young and old, the expense of the pond to be maintained by the city.
It has been the hope of many people for several years to obtain some such form of amusement for the people and recently several of the young men brought up the subject again.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 15, 1945: President Truman and the prime ministers of Great Britain and Canada concluded their atomic bomb control talks today with an announcement that the mechanical know how of bomb production would continue to be kept secret.
They recommended the establishment of a commission under a United Nations organization.
This commission, they said, would work toward “entirely eliminating the use of atomic energy for destructive purposes and promoting its widest use for industrial and humanitarian purposes.”
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 13, 1970: The annual ranchers day award banquet sponsored by Salida merchants is Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Grange Hall.
The Chamber of Commerce has received 100 confirmations for the event, commerce manager Ralph Wilson said Wednesday.
Merchants have purchased tickets, at $3 apiece for the ranchers.
Awards will be presented to the outstanding rancher, outstanding ranchers wife, both chose by previous winners and the outstanding ranch youth, selected by the county agent.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 13, 1995: Four short-line rail operators have expressed interest in conducting business on what ex-railroader Floyd Crider of Salida calls, “the most scenic stretch of intact track in the United States.”
Crider was one of several individuals to comment Nov. 7 in a meeting in Buena Vista on anticipated abandonment of the Malta line, from Cañon City to Dotsero.
Because of its scenic beauty, and because according to one potential operator neither the Denver and Rio Grande Western nor the Southern Pacific Transportation Co. has exploited the lines business potential.
Operators are currently studying the feasibility of filling the void, if the line is abandoned as anticipated next summer.
Retired railroader Dean Cunningham of Salida has been working with Anita Northwood and the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce to assess interest in operating a short-line railroad on the D&RGW track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.