140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 20, 1881: The capital should be located where it is most convenient to the entire State. Denver is not the place.
That city is so far to one side that the people living in southern and south-western Colorado are obliged to make a long journey to get there. It is not so with Salida.
This point is centrally located. People in the San Juan and distant portions of the Gunnison country can reach Salida in about the same number of hours travel that people living in the northern part of the State could.
Salida has all the advantages claimed for Denver and many others.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 16, 1921: When a freight train drew into the Salida yards from the West Sunday night, two pretty girls, aged 18 and 20 years, opened the sliding door of a boxcar and jumped to the ground at the feet of Marshal Hampe.
They were dressed in khaki trousers and shirts and they wore caps. “We are headed for Denver,” they said in answer to questions.
“We came from Salt Lake City where we were employed but we lost our positions and we decided to go to Denver.”
One of the girls is a stenographer and the other a bookkeeper.
The girls say they had enough money to buy their meals.
The police were in a quandary but the girls settled it by declaring that if they were let alone they would make it to Denver without difficulty.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 19, 1946: A record crowd attended the silver anniversary of the Head Lettuce Days celebration and rodeo, Sunday, at Buena Vista.
The day’s events opened with the street parade at 10 o’clock.
The floats were clever and showed much workmanship.
The exhibitions at The Community House were attractive and the garden products and flowers were unusual this year as well as the 4-H club girls display.
Many out-of-state cars were noticed at the rodeo grounds.
The stock and talent was considered the best ever obtained for use at the celebrations.
The cowboy and cowgirl mounted quadrille displayed the ability of the riders and the amount of training required to put on a better exhibition than in former years.
The program included calf roping, bulldogging, women’s races, children’s races and various kinds of men’s races.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 16, 1971: Seven pieces of a human body have been found in the Arkansas River between Coaldale and Texas Creek, according to reports from Cañon City.
Although the dead man, estimated to have been 37 to 45 or older, has not been identified, the parts collected as of today include the entire left arm, head, thigh, outer abdomen, rib cage, part of the back and the skin and fingernail of what authorities think is the back of the right hand.
Fremont County Coroner’s Office has guessed that the man had been dead about three to four days although they are waiting for the pathologist’s report.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 21, 1996: A Spanish conquistador’s visit to this area more than 200 years ago will be celebrated Friday evening in Poncha Springs with Anza day – a potluck meal followed by a talk from an area writer and historian.
The speaker is Tom Wolfe of Westcliffe, author of “Colorado’s Sangre de Cristo Mountains,” an original history published last year by University of Colorado Press.
Wolfe also teaches in the southwestern studies program at Colorado College in Colorado Springs.
The conquistador was Juan Bautista De Anza, governor of New Mexico province in 1779.
