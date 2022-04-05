140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 8, 1882: As long as the water runs, parties are at perfect liberty to use all they need, but they have no right to turn it off entirely and thus deprive some of their neighbors down stream of water privileges.
Some of the suburban residents should remember this.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 7, 1922: The radio set for the Elks was shipped from Denver yesterday and will be in operation in a few days.
The wires were strung last week by E.K. Griffin.
After the instrument has been tried out, the public will be invited to a concert at the club rooms, when the people of Salida will have their first opportunity to witness the marvels of the late invention.
It is predicted by scientists that in a few years homes will be equipped with radio sets as they are now equipped with talking machines and that the family will spend the evening listening to concerts in New York or Paris or conversing with relatives and friends in different parts of the world.
It will be easier and more satisfactory than writing letters or sending picture post cards.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 3, 1947: Salida is to have its first official AAU Golden Gloves tournament on the nights of April 28, 29 and 30 with the Salida Fliers club promoting the big event in the local high school gym.
Beautiful trophies will go to winners both in Class B for beginners and Class A for experienced amateurs, and the victors will be offered free trips to other ring meets pointing to the Northern AAU meet, the Chicago Golden Gloves and the American Olympic boxing tryouts.
Trunks, shoes and other equipment will be offered free to the ring aspirants.
Free training also will be provided with competent trainers in charge.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 3, 1972: A series of television news spots featuring Salida are to be aired in the coming weeks over KRDO-TV, Channel 13, in Colorado Springs, according to an announcement Monday by the station News Director Bill Yeager.
Yeager said first in the series, filmed several weeks ago in Salida, will be seen on the 10 p.m. news tomorrow evening, April 4.
It features the new facilities for photo offset printing installed recently at The Mountain Mail.
On April 12, an interview with Mayor Ed Touber will be featured on the same evening newscast.
April 17, a Friday, Colorado Mountain College’s Salida branch will be presented with Mrs. Sunnie Waggoner the interviewee.
Salida Hospital Administrator John Carr will talk about the heliport on April 27, and the series will conclude with an interview of Chamber of Commerce President Jerry Warmbir May 2.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 8, 1997: Cable television subscribers in Salida have spoken.
According to the results of a customer survey released at last night’s city council meeting, Salida’s TCI Cablevision subscribers want PBS affiliate KRMA-TV reinstated into the local cable line-up, and TCI will abide by the wishes of its subscribers.
To make room for KRMA, TCI will drop Odyssey, a primarily religious station.
Will Thomas, the man who helped organized a group of Salidans who, for nearly six months, fought TCI’s decision to remove KRMA in the first place, was very pleased with the outcome of the survey.
“This is excellent,” he said. “It was worth all the effort to get this done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.