140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 21, 1881: About noon on Thursday of this week some rascal stole French’s watch from Ruefly’s jeweler’s table where it has been left for repairs.
For some reason, probably because he was too closely followed, the thief laid the watch in the rear of Mulvany’s store where a little boy of Mrs. Ristine’s found it.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 17, 1921: Four people narrowly escaped death at 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon when an automobile driven by Charles Chaplin, manager of the New Sherman Cafe, crashed into a tree in front of the home of E.C. Berrian on F street.
The four occupants of the car were catapulted over the windshield and scattered on the street.
Mrs. Charles Chaplin was the most seriously injured. Her head struck a tree.
She sustained a deep scalp wound, a fracture of the right arm and a general shaking up. She may have been internally injured. She is in the Red Cross hospital.
Mr. Chaplin was thrown against the windshield. His right forearm was badly lacerated. He left the hospital yesterday.
Mrs. Dorothy Templeton was thrown out of the car. She escaped with two broken ribs. James Allinger, who also was an occupant, was thrown out but was uninjured.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 9, 1946: The McKenna building on F Street between Second and Third streets, was sold yesterday by R. L. Hampson, Mrs. Don Valdez and other heirs to Louis and Ben Groy.
The building is a two-story brick, erected in 1902 by the late J.J. McKenna who operated a grocery there for many years.
It has a frontage of 50 feet and the lot is 100 feet deep.
The H. B. and V Hall on the second floor formerly was a popular ballroom but it has not been in use for many years.
The Groy brothers also own the straight block which adjoins the McKenna building and is similar in size and construction. They have twin fronts.
The Groys also owned the Adolis building across the street and a property on Second Street. Harold R. Koster Inc. handled the McKenna building sale.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 18, 1971: Dr. Jeffery Erickson, who will start practicing medicine in Buena Vista June 1, was accepted to the staff of Salida Hospital from Mercy Hospital in Denver where he is working in the emergency room. He was interned at the Denver hospital, and was graduated from the University of Minnesota medical school.
He attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn.
Dr. Erikson will practice full time with Dr. McGowan, the only medical doctor now in Buena Vista.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 24, 1996: According to Nolan Doeskin, climatologist at the Colorado Climate Center at Colorado State University, the Salida and Chaffee County area has been one of the driest areas in the state over the last eight months.
Since October 1995 the Salida area has received only 10 percent of its usual precipitation.
