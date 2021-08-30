140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 3, 1881: Tom Marshall was using quite abusive language, and the judge, after one or two reprimands, fined him $10 for contempt.
Mr. Marshall looked at the judge with a smile, and asked where he was going to get the money, as he had not a ‘red.’
‘Borrow it off of friend,’ said the court.
‘Well, sir,’ answered Mr. Marshall,’ ‘you’re the best friend I have; will you lend me the money?’
‘Mr. Clerk,’ said the judge, ‘you may remit the fine. The state is unable to lose it, as I am.’
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 2, 1921: According to plans and promises a fund of $25,000 will be raised soon to build a rode up Ute Trail to the granite quarrying district.
The county commissioners have pledged $10,000, the Salida Granite Corporation pledges $5,000, the other quarries in the district $5,000 and the balance will be raised by public subscription.
An estimate of the cost of the road made by the state highway engineers recently was $50,000.
This would make a road 18 feet wide, equal to the road over Monarch Pass.
It will be difficult to raise such a sum in one year but with $25,000 already in sight the possibilities of building part of the road are being considered.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 2, 1946: A vacuum cleaner was stolen from the Rio Grande Rooms Thursday night and was recovered Saturday morning in a weed patch in the rear of 420 Sackett Avenue.
The police were on the trail of a carnival worker and Chief of Police Julius Masters thinks the thief decided to get rid of the machine.
Jerry Neifert, who lives at 420 Sackett reported to the police that the machine was in the rear of his lot.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 25, 1971: An apparent vandalism at the Salida Golf Club on Crestone Avenue is being investigated by local authorities.
According to police, the golf club reported at 10 a.m. Monday that two sprinkler heads had been taken from the golf course.
The greens on holes three, four, five and six were damaged.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 30, 1996: After asking the town to rezone three lots in the past, Kenneth and Susan Lindbloom have now requested the subdivision of three lots in the town of Poncha Springs.
Town trustees set a public hearing for their next meeting, when they will consider the merits of subdividing the lots and take public comment.
The Lindblooms’ original plan was to build an eight-unit apartment building on the lots.
After the residents and town trustees deemed the apartment building unacceptable, the couple now has plans to build two duplexes, if the lots can be subdivided.
