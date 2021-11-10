140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 12, 1881: It snowed Monday night, and it snowed Tuesday, and it snowed Tuesday night, and it snowed Wednesday, and it snowed Wednesday night and Thursday.
Over three feet of snow already this month.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 14, 1921: Mrs. George A. Montgomery will be postmistress of Salida succeeding W. S. Buchanan.
This is the unofficial word received from Washington Friday afternoon through political channels.
Mrs. Montgomery is to receive the appointment through the grace of Senators Phipps and Nicholson.
The politically wise are openly declaring that the civil service commission had little to say in the matter.
The appointment has not been confirmed by the senate, but the senate acts on post office appointments at specified periods during the month
The official announcement is expected in a few days.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 8, 1946: Over half the children in the McCray School had a daily half pint of milk served them during the morning hours this week, it was announced at the school office.
Each child took a letter home explaining the offer of the “milk service,” and nearly 120 of them brought money to pay for milk each morning.
Children pay for the milk in advance and the schools sell it at actual cost and provide the straws for the children to use.
The serving of milk had to be discontinued in the schools during the war years, due to a milk shortage, but recently the TeSelle dairy contacted superintendent Barrett and offered to resume the service at the McCray school.
Many parents have complimented the plan, and wish it to continue.
The cost to the child is but four cents a day.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 9, 1971: A 1972 budget approaching one million dollars was approved last night by the board of education for district R-32-J.
The $929,600 spending program will require a property tax increase of 3.5 mills, an increase over the budget for the current year of $81,700.
Largest single item in the higher budget is the program for teacher salary increases under a recent agreement reached in negotiations between the boards of salary committee and the Salida Education Association.
Full impact of the higher wages for classroom instructors, ranging between $600 and $700 annually, will not be felt this year since the raises don’t go into effect until September 1972.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 12, 1996: The body of a man identified as Oley Hunter, 61, of Alamosa was recovered from the Arkansas River at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Steve Reese, Casey Swanson & J.W. Wilder of the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area effected the recovery.
The body was found by anglers, who were floating the river in a raft, approximately 1,500 feet below the Chaffee-Fremont County Line, between Bear Creek confluence and Wellsville.
Agencies responding to the scene, besides AHRA, were Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (the investigating agency), Fremont County Coroner’s Office, South Arkansas Fire Protection District, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Because it was recovered in Fremont County, Hunter’s body was transported to Cañon City by deputy coroner Tim Andrews.
Following autopsy Monday, the death was confirmed to be a freshwater drowning, according to FCSO Sgt. Don Adler.
